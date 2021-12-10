See why Biden is crushing Trump on jobs record
The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A Day. Give cold calls the cold shoulder. Explore open roles at...www.msnbc.com
The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A Day. Give cold calls the cold shoulder. Explore open roles at...www.msnbc.com
yeah right, 4.5 million people just quit there jobs and still another 5 million dont want to work and you have a 6.3 % unemployment rate and they say Biden is outshining Trump in this category and the unemployment rate under Trump was 3.2% and gasoline was just under 2.00 per gallon as well and still falling, until!!!!!!!!!🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥🇺🇸
Let me see. The government closes the economy due to the pandemic. Things slowly start returning to subnormal and this is seen as a great accomplishment.
Biden ain't crushing 💩 !!!Maybe Jimmy Carter and Huseins legacy, he has now taken over the title, of the most retarded president ever !!!
Comments / 224