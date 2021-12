Covid will be a threat to the UK for at least the next five years, scientific advisers have warned the government. A report prepared by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza group on Modelling (Spi-M) panel revealed that it was likely to take “at least a further five years for Covid-19 to settle to a predictable endemic state” – where the virus lingers in the background but does not threaten to cause widespread infection and rapidly overwhelm the NHS.The report – produced before the omicron variant was identified, and released on Friday – added that it was “highly likely that continuation of...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO