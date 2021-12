These Goodlife frozen vegan products are being launched by the brand in the UK as a lead-up to Veganuary that are focused on making it as easy as possible for consumers to incorporate vegan fare into their diet. The products come in three products to choose from including the Vegetable Firecracker Melt, the Vegetable Paella Slice and the Loaded Burrito Veg Burger, which are each crafted with premium ingredients. The products will arriving on Morrisons shelves in January 2022 at a price point of £2.25 each.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO