Though regular readers of my work know of my absolute opposition to the school lockdowns we’ve suffered through for the better part of the last two years, I must acknowledge that there has been at least one benefit from those lockdowns — to wit, the education given to the public regarding the true nature of the teachers unions, which have revealed themselves to be interested in and driven by the power and influence of teachers unions’ leaders, and nothing else, with no concern for the teachers they claim to represent, let alone the students in their charge.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO