Early Signing Day sale: Get 50% off annual GoVols247 subscription

Georgia lands WR Chandler Smith, one of nation's fastest recruits

The Sunshine State's fastest senior will be a Bulldog as four-star wide receiver Chandler Smith announced a verbal commitment to Georiga on Monday. Smith, who backed off a verbal commitment to Florida earlier this month, spent this past weekend in Athens on an official visit. He toured Tennessee the week prior and had also recently met with representatives from Ole Miss.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Josh Heupel reveals thoughts on Early Signing Period as backlash rises

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel seems to be a fan of college football’s Early Signing Period, despite the recent backlash its received. The 2021 season has brought about a record-number of high-profile coaching changes, and with that comes implications on the recruiting scene. The Early Signing Period, which was instituted in 2017 as a late-December cutoff for high schoolers to select a school early, has had a significant impact on the sport — and with coaches bouncing from program-to-program in the middle of a season, it makes the decision more difficult for high schoolers, who may feel pressure to commit amidst uncertainty. But Heupel, who doesn’t seem to be going anywhere this offseason, expressed a level of excitement for how Tennessee will finish its recruiting class.
NASHVILLE, TN
92.9 THE LAKE

LSU Early Signing Day Class

LSU (6-6) did not experience the on-field success they hoped for during the 2021 season, and made a coaching change. Brian Kelly has been in Baton Rouge for a week and a half, with his goal set on cementing a new staff, and signing an elite class. Today marks the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
State
Tennessee State
247Sports

Early Signing Period Primer: Texas A&M's class in its entirety, upcoming announcements

The Early Signing Period is less than 24 hours and Texas A&M football is on the verge of inking a historic class in Jimbo Fisher’s fourth year. Texas A&M is currently ranked third in the 247Sports Team rankings trailing only Alabama and Georgia. The top three are separated by only three points though and are the only three schools with over 300 points ahead of the Early Signing Period.
TEXAS STATE
redcuprebellion.com

Ole Miss Early Signing Day Recruit Tracker

WAKE UP, it’s dadgum Early Signing Day 2021, and the one and only Chris Spencer, a former five star recruit and offensive line stalwart for the Rebels is here to hype tf out of the day. Really loving how this staff is bringing back former players and doing these...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
aseaofblue.com

Auburn transfer Tashawn Manning commits to Kentucky

With early signing day beginning Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats just landed a big-time transfer for next season. Today, Auburn Tigers transfer Tashawn Manning announced his commitment to the Wildcats. It comes after Manning visited Lexington over the weekend. He’ll have one year of eligibility at Kentucky. This is a...
KENTUCKY STATE
buildingthedam.com

Oregon State Football: Early Signing Day Preview

The NCAA Early Signing Period opens tomorrow, and the Beavers have set up one of their most promising recruiting classes in years. Rivals.com has Oregon State ranked 47th overall in their 2022 recruiting class rankings, and fifth best in the Pac-12. 16 Players are expected to sign for Oregon State tomorrow. Here’s a quick look at what to expect.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Signing Day Winners and Losers: Travis Hunter sends shockwaves through the rankings

We have to start here. Not many of you have ever watched a Jackson State football game before. Heck, most of you probably don’t know what conference the Tigers play in. That, however, will not be the case this time next year. Deion Sanders did the unthinkable on Wednesday flipping five-star superstar Travis Hunter from Florida State.
NFL
247Sports

And signing day is off & running..

To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an...
SPORTS
247Sports

Vols climb in team recruiting rankings on Early Signing Day

When Josh Heupel came to the podium for his 4:30 p.m. signing day press conference on Wednesday afternoon, his Tennessee football program had climbed to 12th in the 2022 team recruiting rankings according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. At the end of the first day of the Early Signing Period,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Which recruits did Alabama add on Early Signing Day?

Early Signing Day didn't bring as much drama this December as it did last year for Alabama, but it certainly didn't lack in the talent department, as the Crimson Tide added four massive pieces to its 2022 cycle. And arguably just as important, didn't have any unexpected losses to other programs.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Signing Day Flash Sale: 50% Off Rutgers VIP Annual Membership

Things are really heating up on the Rutgers recruiting front with more momentum being generated every day along with official visits coming to campus this weekend. Rutgers basketball is also fresh off the biggest win in program history with a home triumph over No.1 Purdue. That has translated into our...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Recapping Kentucky's early signing period

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The early signing period is one of the most dramatic days of the year on the college football calendar. Athletes from around the country work their whole lives to eventually reach this day and have the opportunity to sign with a college. But because of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Leach signing day media Q and A

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media Wednesday at the close of signing day. Following is the transcript:. Question: What positions do you want to add to this class in February?. Leach: We wanted to make an impact on defensive line and defensive back and offensive line. And...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Noles247 Staff Early Signing Day Predictions

Florida State currently has the No. 10 class in the country and the No. 2 class in the ACC and is looking to make some quality additions to their class during the early signing period which begins tomorrow. Here's how the staff at Noles247 predicts Florida State's final targets for...
FLORIDA STATE
DawgsDaily

What to Expect on Early National Signing Day

Early National Signing Day. During it's inception, an avenue for student-athletes to enroll in college early and decide their college faith six months in advance that was taken by a small portion of collegiate prospects. Now, as December 15th commences, Georgia will likely have 95% of their recruiting class signed...
SPORTS
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson Early Signing Day Musings and Open Thread

In classic Clemson fashion, by the time this article goes up almost the entire recruiting class has signed their letter of intent and sent it in to the Clemson AD. At this point the lone hold out is LB Jaren Kanak. The 4-star player from Kansas has apparently had a crisis of confidence after the departure of DC Brent Venables. With Venables being Kanak’s main tie to Clemson it is understandable that he is getting cold feet, but unfortunate given the situation Clemson’s class is currently in.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Live Early Signing Day commitment tracker

The Early Signing Period is here. When the NCAA installed the December period into the calendar, it created an event that'd be come the highlight of a recruiting cycle. Now, the time has arrived for 2022 prospects to start signing the dotted line and. To follow along with all of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

