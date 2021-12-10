Living liver donation has higher probability of success

Researchers recently conducted a study involving more than 2,000 cat owners, where the owners were presented with 46 “psychopathic” behaviors, and they had to say how well each one described their pet. There were things like… “My cat torments their prey rather than killing it right away, or, my cat vocalizes loudly for no apparent reason and my cat is very excitable, and goes into ‘overdrive’ and becomes uncoordinated.” The lead researcher said, “It is likely that all cats have an element of psychopathy as it would have once been helpful for their ancestors in terms of acquiring…food, territory, and mating opportunities.”
