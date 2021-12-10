ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Living liver donation has higher probability of success

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Doctors: My husband wants to see if he qualifies to be a liver...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Medical doctor undergoes successful liver transplant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A medical doctor from our region who underwent a liver transplant is out of surgery and “doing well,” his wife told us Thursday evening. Dr. Eric Carter, a gastroenterologist, had the procedure at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “They said the new liver...
HUNTINGTON, WV
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

Winter is here and as COVID cases are rising in some states and areas, a surge is likely to take place. Taking certain precautions like being vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands does help, but catching COVID is still a possibility. The virus affects everyone a bit differently, but there are common symptoms to watch out for that can sometimes happen in a pattern. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explained symptoms to watch out for and the order they can take place in. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Surprising reasons why your cat follows you everywhere

I think we can all agree that cats are a mystery sometimes, especially when they are following us around and checking on whatever we’re doing, and while the main reason it’s often food, we made a list of surprising reasons behind this interesting behavior. If your cat is still lurking...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver#Probability Of Success
pawtracks.com

5 telltale signs your cat loves you (for real)

You love your cat and view him as a member of your family, but does he feel the same way? Knowing how to tell if your cat loves you can be tricky, since cats don’t communicate love and affection in the same way that humans do. Your cat might appear standoffish and unaffectionate, but chances are he may be showing his love in his own special ways. Learning to recognize those signs can help you to better communicate with and appreciate your cat. If you want to better understand how your cat feels about you, a good place to start would be to recognize the following signs that your cat loves you.
PETS
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers, Have Your Kidneys Checked, Experts Warn

Over 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease, also known as renal disease, a progressive condition that causes a gradual loss of normal kidney function over time. However, experts warn that the vast majority of those with the condition are unaware of their diagnosis. In fact, according to Joseph Vassalotti, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), just "10 percent of people with chronic kidney disease know that they have it."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

Symptoms of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer symptoms are not easily recognizable. Initially, the patient might only notice unusual tiredness, loss of appetite, or nausea. A sliver tumor grows larger it can cause jaundice due to overworked liver cells trying to work overtime to help filter toxins from the body. Other symptoms include abdominal pain and weight loss.
CANCER
wfxb.com

According to Scientists…All Cats Have a Little Psycho in Them

Researchers recently conducted a study involving more than 2,000 cat owners, where the owners were presented with 46 “psychopathic” behaviors, and they had to say how well each one described their pet. There were things like… “My cat torments their prey rather than killing it right away, or, my cat vocalizes loudly for no apparent reason and my cat is very excitable, and goes into ‘overdrive’ and becomes uncoordinated.” The lead researcher said, “It is likely that all cats have an element of psychopathy as it would have once been helpful for their ancestors in terms of acquiring…food, territory, and mating opportunities.”
ANIMALS
Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy