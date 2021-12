Dr. Lucius Couloute is an assistant professor at Suffolk University in the Sociology and Criminal Justice department, and will be the next speaker in the Waltham Public Library's "A Year of Black History" series, featuring prominent Black experts of a variety of topics concerning African-American life. Couloute's program is titled "Mass Incarceration" and will be addressing the issues surrounding the justice system and how it disproportionately impacts the Black community. The program will be on January 5, and can be viewed on the library's YouTube page.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO