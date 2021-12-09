ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers injury report: RB Austin Ekeler among 4 limited participants

By Gavino Borquez
 6 days ago
The Chargers had their second practice on Thursday in preparation for their Week 14 matchup against the Giants.

On the injury report was a slew of notable names, including four who were limited participants, Austin Ekeler, Justin Jones, Linval Joseph, and Asante Samuel Jr.

Ekeler suffered an ankle injury late in Week 13’s matchup against the Bengals. However, there hasn’t been a word from head coach Brandon Staley, which means it could just be cautionary.

Jones left last Sunday’s game with knee and ankle injuries, and Staley said he is supposed to be limited throughout the week. His game status remains to be seen.

Joseph was activated off the COVID-19 list and returned to practice. He did not play against the Bengals because Staley felt he wasn’t in the proper game shape, considering he was also dealing with a shoulder issue.

Samuel returned to practice after missing the last two, and while there’s a chance he can return, he is still working through concussion protocol.

Kyler Fackrell (knee) and Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) did not practice.

