The ANTIGRAVITY Top 5

If you happen to spend a little time with our logo on the cover, you’ll see a bit of identifying information underneath about each new issue: some obvious things like month and year, as well as the number that represents the odometer of the magazine (welcome to #209!). And of course there’s the “volume” designation, which has always been a bit tricky for ANTIGRAVITY as we’ve navigated a bunch of different eras. A volume of a publication can be broken down any number of ways, kind of like the seasons of a TV show. For instance, when Katrina hit in 2005 and AG’s original publisher Leo McGovern resumed operations that November with a new printer and larger page format (after pausing in September and October, in part because the storm vaporized our previous printing press), he decided to start a new volume. And so it was for a long time, November to November, before we reverted back to starting over with the new year. Then COVID-19 hit in March 2020, forcing ANTIGRAVITY into a new chapter, a new-old format, and a new volume.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO