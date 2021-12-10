The ANTIGRAVITY Top 5

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article2021 was the pandemic sequel no one asked for, and yet those studio moguls in the sky pushed it on us anyway, along with a major hurricane for good measure. Will the COVID: Omicron variant be like that third Hangover movie? Only time will tell. But in the meantime, here is...

antigravitymagazine.com

Five Ways We Can Help Build a Stronger Economic Safety Net For the Cultural Community in 2022

As we head into December, New Orleans is starting to resemble its old self again—music venues are open and hosting regular shows; second line Sundays are back; Mardi Gras 2022 is all but guaranteed. We deserve this respite from nearly two years of cascading disaster, but we are celebrating on a deeply shaky foundation. The arrival of the pandemic in March 2020 quickly exposed just how weak the cultural community’s economic safety net has been. Twenty months later, it is even further frayed, and hundreds of musicians, artists, business owners, and traditional culture bearers are working week-to-week and month-to-month to rebuild—or just to get by.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
antigravitymagazine.com

Zoo Tycoon

Finding someone who is willing to speak honestly and on the record about Ron Forman and the Audubon Institute isn’t the easiest task; when journalists start sniffing around the topic, it immediately raises eyebrows. As an Audubon commissioner—who asked to remain anonymous—said wryly, “Nobody writes puff pieces about Ron.” Of course, that’s not strictly true. During his long tenure as a New Orleans power broker, Ron Forman has received “Man of the Year” awards from multiple organizations, including Gambit (New Orleanian of the Year, 1995) and New Orleans Magazine (Man of the Decade, 1990), and it’s safe to say that the attendant profiles weren’t particularly hard-hitting. But the plethora of extant Forman puff pieces notwithstanding, what the commissioner is getting at is the shadow side of his St. Charles Avenue reputation, which just about anybody who doesn’t attend his cocktail parties will readily acknowledge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
antigravitymagazine.com

RAISING LOUISIANA

Ked Dixon is a social worker and family therapist. She was born in south Georgia, got to New Orleans as soon as she could, and has been here for 19 years. She and her five-year-old son Jack live in River Ridge with two older dogs, three rescued cats, three rats, a bearded dragon, a bird, and Ked’s partner, Alex. Jack’s dad lives in Texas.
LOUISIANA STATE
antigravitymagazine.com

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

If you happen to spend a little time with our logo on the cover, you’ll see a bit of identifying information underneath about each new issue: some obvious things like month and year, as well as the number that represents the odometer of the magazine (welcome to #209!). And of course there’s the “volume” designation, which has always been a bit tricky for ANTIGRAVITY as we’ve navigated a bunch of different eras. A volume of a publication can be broken down any number of ways, kind of like the seasons of a TV show. For instance, when Katrina hit in 2005 and AG’s original publisher Leo McGovern resumed operations that November with a new printer and larger page format (after pausing in September and October, in part because the storm vaporized our previous printing press), he decided to start a new volume. And so it was for a long time, November to November, before we reverted back to starting over with the new year. Then COVID-19 hit in March 2020, forcing ANTIGRAVITY into a new chapter, a new-old format, and a new volume.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
