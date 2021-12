MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Congress is digging into solutions to PFAS problems playing out in Vermont and around the country. The so-called forever chemicals have been linked to cancer and are in many consumer products. PFAS were first found in Bennington’s water supply in 2016 and have since been discovered in many areas. The Coventry landfill’s disposal of PFAS-laden leachate in Montpelier’s waste treatment plant has become one major issue of concern.

