MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on a bill that would establish a special state department envoy to battle Islamophobia here and across the world. The bill is being written by Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who last month was the target of Islamophobic remarks by Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. The comments of Boebert quickly went viral. Speaking to a group of constituents, Boebert likened Omar to a bomb-toting terrorist. Omar then went public, playing a new death threat she had received, part of the escalation of violent threats she has had to deal with...

