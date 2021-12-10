ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Sports Innovation Centre to be Set Up in Singapore

industryglobalnews24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEliteFit, a fitness technology start-up was founded last year and quickly evolved from being software...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

CoinDesk

The Innovation at the Heart of the Global Crypto Transformation

Welcome to the third era of accounting. This week’s Long Reads Sunday is a reading of Dan Jeffries’ “The Future of Money: A History.”. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features Nathaniel Whittemore aka NLW, with editing by Rob Mitchell, research by Scott Hill and additional production support by Eleanor Pahl. Adam B. Levine is our executive producer and our theme music is “Countdown” by Neon Beach. The music you heard today behind our sponsor is “Dark Crazed Cap” by Isaac Joel. Image credit: KTSDESIGN/Science Photo Library/Getty Images, modified by CoinDesk.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Unvaccinated Individuals to Pay for Their Own Covid Treatment in Singapore

Countries around the world have been trying to convince their residents to get vaccinated. They have used every tool in their capacity to contain the virus. The governments have provided information, facts, and figures. They have also had ministers and celebrities get jabbed to encourage people to get their vaccine shots. In an attempt to be strict with those refusing to get vaccinated, the governments have put restrictions on unvaccinated ind....
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

GRUNDFOS AND SINGAPORE POLYTECHNIC COLLABORATE

Grundfos and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the co-development of energy and water-efficient smart solutions for supporting industries in the city-state. This collaboration is in line with Singapore’s Green Plan 2030. Grundfos and SP shall together explore and develop smart and sustainable solutions for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Computer Weekly

Channeling Nordic startup innovation towards global survival

Large global organisations are finally being given the green light to explore more innovative and sustainable green agendas – and are looking to take the Nordic road to achieve such success. The eco conversation has, in recent years, transformed from being something of a tick-box exercise for many, to...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Is Traditional Chinese Medicine Helpful for Singapore?

The Singaporean Minister of Health, Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday 12th Dember that Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) played a strong role in managing chronic conditions and that the Ministry would continue to support it. On the 75th Anniversary of the Physicians’ Association between China and Singapore, the Minister spoke...
HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Singapore’s Minister of Health Launches "My Coronavirus Story"

Tanoto Foundation was founded by Sukanto Tanoto and his wife Tinah Bingei Tanoto and is an independent, philanthropic organization. This time Tanoto has sponsored a children’s book titled “My Coronavirus Story” with support from the National Health Group (NHG) to educate children and encourage them the resilience to deal with this new normal. The Minister for Health of Singapore, Ong Ye Kung launched the book at the Woodlands....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

New NUS Centre for 5G Digital Building Technology to augment digital capability of Singapore’s built environment industry

Newswise — In a boost to Singapore’s future-built environment landscape, the National University of Singapore (NUS) Department of the Built Environment has established a new research centre to augment the digital capability of Singapore’s construction industry, accelerate 5G training and promote the adoption of 5G technologies in Smart Facilities Management (FM).
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

Free Entry for UAE Students at Global Cloud Summit

FTFT Capital is a financial technology company based in the United Arab Emirates. The company announced on Tuesday that it will offer students of the country free passes to attend the GDCSS summit that will take place from 15th December to 17th December 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The Summit will...
EDUCATION
industryglobalnews24.com

Analysis of Europe Smart Shoes Market Forecasts to 2021-2029 and Industry Assessment with Key Players: adidas Group, ERAM GROUP, Mizuno

Smart shoes have been reshaping the future of footwear by aggressively incorporating technology into product design and development. The smart shoes provide consumers access to varied health monitoring capabilities including monitoring physical health parameters and analyzing health benefits. Several smart shoes market manufacturers in the Europe region have been using technology to promote comfort, convenience, and overall health in order to improve the shoe-wearing experience. For Instance, Under Armour, Inc. launched three new pairs of connected shoes in February 2021. The HOVR Machina, HOVR Infinite 3, and HOVR Sonic 4 have all been announced to work with MapMyRun. Once connected, they are designed to track cadence, stride length, foot strike angle, and ground contact time, as well as distance, pace, and time, even when not connected to a tracked smart watch. The smart shoes market in Europe has been boosted even further by the growing demand for tracking and evaluating health metrics, which is expected to promote the adoption of innovative fitness products.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Growth in Use of Laptops as a Result of Digitization in Industries, coupled with the Demand for Laptops in Educational Applications in Southeast Asian Countries is Propelling for Astounding Demand of Southeast Asia Laptops Market; says Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights report says that laptops which use Advanced Micro Devices' processors are expected to show the highest growth rate in the Southeast Asia laptops market. The higher growth forecast can be attributed to the lower costs of AMD-based laptops, as opposed to its Intel counterparts, along with the rise in awareness about AMD processors amongst individuals and businesses. Also, AMD processors have a longer support term as far their sockets are concerned. This allows the end-users to change the processors after a couple of years in case they want to upgrade the system, or increase the processing power. Hence, AMD processors are expected to see faster growth in the future years.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

First UPS Innovation Center to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Solutions

UPS said it has invested $1 billion a year on technology and innovation, from augmented reality to autonomous robots and drones. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
industryglobalnews24.com

Global SOD for Cosmetics Market- Increasing Demand with Industry Professionals: Creative Enzymes, Silab, Polymun Scientific Immunbiologische Forschung GmbH

Superoxide dismutase (SODs) are a key antioxidant defence in the body against oxidative stress. The enzyme is an effective treatment for diseases caused by reactive oxygen species. Because of its capacity to minimize free radical damage to the skin and hence prevent wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots, SOD is utilised as an anti-aging agent and antioxidant. SOD can be generated commercially from marine phytoplankton, bovine liver, horseradish, cantaloupe, and certain microorganisms. Superoxide dismutase was isolated from bovine heart using a method developed for isolating this enzyme from bovine erythrocytes. Furthermore, the increasing use of superoxide dismutase, as well as the promise of SOD enzyme innovation, is estimated to bring new opportunities for industry participants in the SOD for cosmetics market in the near future. Some market participants, such as Merck KGaA, developed products accordingly, such as Native superoxide dismutase from bovine erythrocytes. It is an important part of biological defence against the harmful effects of oxygen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Asia-Pacific Partnership Creates New Global Trade ‘Center of Gravity’

The RCEP will become the largest trade agreement in the world as measured by the GDP of its members and nearly one-third of global GDP. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
industryglobalnews24.com

Is Thailand Prepared for the Metaverse?

The next digital revolution can promise Thailand great success, but also great peril. The concept of the metaverse is not something new but has started attracting worldwide attention only recently. The metaverse is the use of advanced technology for the creation of a boundless virtual reality. After Facebook announced that it was changing its name to Meta, and planned on building its own metaverse, firms around the world becam....
WORLD
wincountry.com

Vingroup sets up Singapore-based company to pave way for U.S. car unit IPO

HANOI (Reuters) – Vingroup JSC, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, has established a Singapore-based holding company called VinFast Singapore that owns stake in Vingroup’s car unit, VinFast operation in Vietnam, the company said on Saturday. The move is part of the company’s plan to list shares of its car unit in the...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Abu Dhabi Sets Sights on Belgium to Boost Pharma Collaboration

Abu Dhabi looks at Belgium, a leading global hub for pharmaceuticals, for the establishment of a distribution corridor that delivers vaccines to the world and other life science needs that may arise in the future. Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in the healthcare sector and the HOPE Consortium’s ability to provide vaccines make this collaboration something to look forward to.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
industryglobalnews24.com

A Driverless Future for the UAE

One of the branches of Group 42 tech company, based in Abu Dhabi, Bayanat, has started testing four driverless vehicles, two-hybrid and two electric, since last month. During the trial, a person sits behind the wheel with hands upturned and no action at all. This person plays the role of a safety officer as the driverless cabs travel around Abu Dhabi picking and dropping customers from nine pre-determined locations on Yas Island.
WORLD

