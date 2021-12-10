NHL Glance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes game Tuesday evening has been postponed due to more Carolina players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. According to the NHL, four additional players in Carolina were placed on the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. There are now six players in Carolina out due to COVID-19. “The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups,” the NHL said in a release. NEWS: The @NHL announced that, as a result of four additional Carolina Hurricanes Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game tonight against the #mnwild will be postponed. More information » https://t.co/vUhczKdK9L pic.twitter.com/cPRIyKCNY7 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 14, 2021 In Minnesota, Freddy Gaudreau returned to the lineup from the COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado With Pediatric ICU Beds Running Low, Doctors Urge Parents To Consider Options Before Bringing Sick Kids To Urgent Care Suspect Vehicle In Attempted Carjacking In Edina Found In Minneapolis Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard ‘I Was In Shock’: Vikings Halftime Hot Air Balloon Disaster Recounted 50 Years Later Kim Potter Trial Updates

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO