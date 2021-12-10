ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro Man Giving Back To Daviess County Detention Center During The Holidays

By Angel Welsh
 6 days ago
The holidays can be a tough time for many. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others. A VALUABLE LIFE LESSON LEARNED. Angel here and many of you often hear me sing the...

103GBF

Southwestern Indiana Red Cross Hosting Tri-State Cares Telethon for Western Kentucky Tornado Victims December 16th

The cleanup process in western Kentucky continues following last week's historically devastating tornado. And while the outpouring of support from the Tri-State and around the country has been tremendous, there is still a ton of work to be done over the course of the next several months before the towns of Mayfield, Bremen, Dawson Springs, and others will be able to return to normal. That work will require more supplies, more volunteers, and most importantly, money.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Kentucky State Police Hosting Statewide Toy Drive for Tornado Victims Through December 18th

The amount of support Tri-State residents has shown the victims of last Friday's tornado in western Kentucky has been heartwarming. Several businesses in the area have been collecting supplies and monetary donations for the residents in Mayfield, Bremen, Dawson Springs, Bowling Green, and all points in between since the moment the tornado left the area. With the weather event happening so close to the holidays, and many families unlikely to provide their children with a proper Christmas, the Kentucky State Police are taking it upon themselves to provide gifts for those families, and they need our help to make it happen.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Here’s What KY Tornado Disaster Relief Teams Are Asking You to Donate

Now before I start this post, let me be clear on this... Giving is ALWAYS a good thing! But, let's talk about the elephant in the room... After the devastating storms this past weekend that took lives and destroyed the belongings of so many of our Western KY neighbors, it seemed like everyone rushed in to help out. Almost immediately there were semis and box trucks and SUVs packed full with food, water, and clothing that were headed to the tornado-stricken areas.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

12 Southern Indiana Experiences That Will Make Memorable Christmas Gifts

With the holiday shopping season in full force, if you are like me, you are either wondering how you are going to make room in your home for this season’s gifts or how to pick the perfect present for a loved one. Before you unleash the avalanche of stuff hiding behind your closet doors, consider asking for or gifting experiences this holiday season.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Kentucky Woman’s Hand-Painted House Pictures Are A True Work of Art

Do you have a home or place in your life that has special meaning? An Owensboro mom and artist can create a hand-painted portrait for you to cherish forever. Angel here and looking back on my childhood I can think of one place in my life that I always felt safe, secure, and happy. My grandparent's home was super special to me. It reminds me of all the things I longed to have in my own life as an adult. Since my granddaddy passed away and my grandmother is in a nursing home we don't get to visit like we used to. You would think it would always stay a vivid memory but getting older has a way of fading those memories. My friend Brittany can in a sense freeze time and bring to life those memories and give you something tangible to hold onto.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Man Walks 50 Dogs on His 50th Birthday and Raises Nearly $12,000

This Ohio man loves dogs more than people and found the perfect way to celebrate his 50th birthday. Alex Johns had given the big 5-0 a lot of thought over the last year. His mantra became "Fifty by 50." He found a way to do something he loves and make a positive impact at the same time as he explained in a recent Facebook post,
PETS
103GBF

How to Help Victims of the Deadly December Tornadoes in Western KY

Last night's storms yielded Western Kentucky with copious amounts of damage from high winds and tornadoes. Dawn's light brought forth gut-wrenching videos from the hard-hit Mayfield, KY, and new videos and photos from other hard-hit areas around Western Kentucky are coming in now. They will bring you to tears. But...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Kentucky Cake Designer Baking Spirits Merry & Bright For Christmas

Owensboro's infamous IGA cake maker is back at doing what she does best and that's making deliciously designed cakes. This time she is baking up some Christmas magic. We introduced you all to Molly back in October when her cake decorating skills went VIRAL on Facebook. She posted a few of her designs and everyone loved them. We contacted her and asked if we could share her talents with the world. Here's a little bit of Molly's story;
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Evansville Police to Increase Impaired Driving Patrols Beginning December 15th

I imagine over the next couple of weeks, your calendar likely includes a handful of get-togethers with family and friends as you come together to celebrate both Christmas and the new year. I'll go ahead and assume most, if not all of those get-togethers, will feature a variety of different alcoholic beverages for you to enjoy. I'll admit that I plan to knock back a few beers or mixed drinks at the various family gatherings I'll be attending over the holidays. And there's nothing wrong with that unless you plan on getting behind the wheel and driving home when you're done. That's when what was a fun night enjoying the company of your friends and/or family could turn into something more serious, and definitely no fun. While I'd like to think most of us will have a plan in place to get home safely once the parties are over, I know there will be people on the roads that thought they'd "be fine" to drive home. Fortunately, the Evansville Police Department will also be on the roads over the holiday season to get those who think they're "fine" off of them.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

