Video Games

Arc Raiders Gameplay Reveal Debuts at The Game Awards 2021

By Kenneth Araullo
mp1st.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbark, the studio from ex-DICE develepors, have unveiled their brand-new project called Arc Raiders, and it looks stunning! Check out the gameplay reveal for Arc Raiders below. ARC Raiders will be free to play and is planned for a 2022 release on the Epic Games Store, Steam, Nvidia GeForce...

