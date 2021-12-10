Arc Raiders Gameplay Reveal Debuts at The Game Awards 2021

Rocksteady has finally given us our first look at the in-game action coming in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with brand new footage dropping at The Game Awards. We'd heard word that the game would primarily take the form of a shooter, and the gameplay would seem to confirm that, with each of the villainous leads making liberal use of ranged weapons to varying degrees of effect. We got strong Sunset Overdrive vibes from both the tone and the action itself, and that's no bad thing, especially when the team is clearly leaning into playing the action for laughs... which, so far, seems to be working out pretty well. A far cry from the Arkham games, then, but something that seems to do justice to the source material in much the same way from this early impression, so we're here for it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO