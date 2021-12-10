ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Arc Raiders looks like big-budget EDF, which is obviously a good thing

By Luke Albigés
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArc Raiders has been revealed at The Game Awards as the debut game from new studio Embark, set up by former DICE employees, and it looks like EDF without all the bugs... in every sense. Arc Raiders is a free-to-play co-op sci-fi shooter with an amazing sense of scale,...

www.trueachievements.com

Gamespot

New PvE Shooter Arc Raiders From Former Battlefield Dev Revealed, Looks Great

Following a tease, Embark Studios has released the first proper trailer for its debut game, Arc Raiders. A cooperative third-person PvE shooter, Arc Raiders has players working together to fight Arc, which are "fearless enemies" that fall from the sky. Arc Raiders is a free-to-play game scheduled for release in...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Cooperative Shooter Arc Raiders Makes Its Gameplay Debut

Arc Raiders is an upcoming free-to-play cooperative shooter by Embark Studios, which is comprised of previous DICE employees who worked on the Battlefield series. Embark took to The Game Awards to unveil its project, Arc Raiders, offering our first big look at the game in action. With Robyn's "Dancing On...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

ARC Raiders Revealed – Free to Play Shooter Launches in 2022

Former EA chief designer Patrick Söderlund’s newest team Embark Studios finally revealed its first title, ARC Raiders. It’s a free to play, co-op sci-fi shooter that sees the human resistance battling the overwhelming threats of the ARC. Check out the first trailer below. For the moment, ARC...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

F2P ARC Raiders Debuts Next Year

Embark Studio led by Patrick Söderlund, who used to work for EA and DICE, presented ARC Raiders during The Game Awards 2021. The game will debut on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next year. It has been known since Monday that that Embark Studios, headed by Patrick...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Former EA studios boss reveals his new game Arc Raiders

Embark Studios revealed its first game as part of The Game Awards festivities this evening. The development house showed off a trailer for Arc Raiders, which is a connected online shooter. During the show, Keighley described it as a multiplayer player-versus-environment action game. The gameplay looks a lot like Destiny...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Free-to-play ARC Raiders revealed for Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Fancy teaming up with mates in order to defeat mechanized threats? The next free-to-play AAA co-op shooter will be that of ARC Raiders, and it’ll be launching on Xbox, PlayStation and PC in 2022. Revealed by the Embark Studios team, ARC Raiders will see you given the chance to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Early Arc Raiders gameplay footage shows large scale futuristic warfare

Embark Studios, the new outfit comprised heavily of ex-DICE developers with years of experience on the Battlefield franchise, has recently unveiled its first game. Arc Raiders will be fully revealed at the 2021 Game Awards, and for now, Embark has only shown a short blurry teaser trailer. Very little can be discerned from this particular Arc Raiders trailer, the only semi-clear moment of gameplay action showing something oddly reminiscent of the Spheroid invasion episode on Futurama.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Arc Raiders, First Game by ex-DICE Devs to Be Revealed at The Game Awards

Embark Studios, a studio founded by former EA DICE employees, has teased that its first game will be revealed at The Game Awards later this week. The game is called ARC Raiders, and the official announcement said that we're going to learn more on December 9. On Twitter, the new account posted a short teaser trailer for the project. It features a voiceover talking over a 1970s-like synthesizer soundtrack. The voice is calling for volunteers, followed by the tagline, "enlist. resist." You can watch the quick 20-second teaser below.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Former EA exec Patrick Söderlund teases new project Arc Raiders

Embark Studios, the new Stockholm-based outfit set up by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund, has announced the name of its new project. Titled as Arc Raiders, the mysterious sci-fi game will get a proper unveiling later this week as part of The Game Awards. A brief teaser video popped up...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Embark Studios announces ARC Raiders

Embark Studios, a Stockholm-based developer founded by Battlefield veterans and a subsidiary of Nexon, has announced its first title ARC Raiders. More information will be announced at The Game Awards 2021 on December 9. Watch a teaser trailer below. (MP4 version here.) — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) December 6, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Star Wars Eclipse announced at The Game Awards 2021

Star Wars Eclipse is the first massive reveal from The Game Awards 2021, with the new adventure set in the High Republic era and developed by Quantic Dream. While it's just a cinematic trailer, it's impressive nonetheless, with production values through the roof. No platforms have yet been announced, but it seems somewhat likely that a brand new game (and one that looks like it won't be cheap to make) in the Star Wars universe would wind up on pretty much every platform going. We'll have to wait for confirmation on that, but the game is apparently still in early development, so there's plenty of time for that. If it does come to Xbox, it'll be the first Quantic Dream game to do so since 2005's Fahrenheit/Indigo Prophecy — the studio's last three cinematic adventure games have been PlayStation exclusives, but given the team's specialisation would suggest that Eclipse will most likely slot into much the same genre. Again, though, confirmation might still be a good way off.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Arc Raiders Looks Like a Rad Robot-Shooting Co-Op Game, Coming to PS5 in 2022

Arc Raiders looks like it could be a surprisingly stylish ton of fun going by this debut trailer, which combines gameplay footage with some cutscenes. We still don't know a whole lot about the game in terms of structure, but we do know that it's going to be free-to-play, and it's a co-op based experience. It's sprinting onto PS5 at some point in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Arc Raiders Nintendo Switch Release Date: Is it coming to Switch?

Does Arc Raiders have a Nintendo Switch release date? The colorful free-to-play shooter, from former developers of Battlefield, is due to release next year. So far, it’s confirmed for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X. Does Nintendo Switch make the cut? Here’s the need-to-know info on an Arc Raiders Nintendo Switch release date.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Free-to-play ARC Raiders is first game from ex-Battlefield developers

ARC Raiders, the first game from the studio founded by Electronic Arts’ former chief designer, will launch in 2022, Embark Studios announced at The Game Awards 2021. The game is a free-to-play first-person sci-fi shooter in which players fight to repel a mechanized alien invasion. The preview trailer shown...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

ARC Raiders release date, story, gameplay, and more

A ton of new games made their debut at The Game Awards 2021, but one of the most exciting new-generation games was ARC Raiders, a new first-person shooter from former EA and DICE developers and executives. This sci-fi third-person shooter pits you against AI robotic enemies who are falling from...
VIDEO GAMES

