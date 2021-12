Call it Early Access, call it Game Preview, call it what you want in fact, but the truth of the matter is that any game going into the numerous early access schemes that are available in the gaming world should be seen as a wonderful chance for gamers; one that can help shape a game’s future, giving feedback and constructive criticism to the dev teams that are looking for it. The latest, Anvil, is a top-down, sci-fi action shooter, and it’s blasting its way into Xbox Game Preview, Steam Early Access and good old Xbox Game Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO