Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and warm for mid December. Winds will come in from the south at 5 to 10 mph and the humidity will be high. That will keep our temperatures in the 60s overnight. LATE WEEK: The warm stretch continues for the rest of the work week, along with […]
Weather with High Impact is forecasted for the central United States today. In the Central Plains, a growing area of low pressure will travel northeastward, reaching the Upper Great Lakes by late Wednesday night and then moving into Central Ontario by Thursday.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wet and breezy trade wind pattern will continue over portions of the smaller islands through Wednesday due to a band of moisture associated with an old front that has moved into the area. A drying trend is expected through the second half of the week as the band of moisture diminishes. Trades will briefly trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction Thursday through Saturday, before becoming strong out of the east late Saturday through early next week as high pressure builds to the north. A return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.
Another warm day is expected in Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and near 70° for some today. We're dry again today but rain returns on Thursday. Showers will begin to invade the region during the mid-afternoon and lasting through Friday morning. Rain will taper...
Meteorologists Scot Haney said the week of above average temperatures will continue on Wednesday, but with a chance for scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
ORLANDO, Fla. — You will want to keep an umbrella handy as there is a chance of showers throughout the day. Daytime highs will be in the mid-to upper 70s across Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Meteorologist Brian Shields said scattered showers will continue...
Comments / 0