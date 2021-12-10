ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today’s Forecast

By John Farley
abccolumbia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday will be cloudy with a...

www.abccolumbia.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and warm for mid December. Winds will come in from the south at 5 to 10 mph and the humidity will be high. That will keep our temperatures in the 60s overnight. LATE WEEK: The warm stretch continues for the rest of the work week, along with […]
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Blustery conditions continue today, drier weather due tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wet and breezy trade wind pattern will continue over portions of the smaller islands through Wednesday due to a band of moisture associated with an old front that has moved into the area. A drying trend is expected through the second half of the week as the band of moisture diminishes. Trades will briefly trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction Thursday through Saturday, before becoming strong out of the east late Saturday through early next week as high pressure builds to the north. A return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Dry and warm today; rain returns Thursday

Another warm day is expected in Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and near 70° for some today. We're dry again today but rain returns on Thursday. Showers will begin to invade the region during the mid-afternoon and lasting through Friday morning. Rain will taper...
ENVIRONMENT

