Today’s Forecast

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wet and breezy trade wind pattern will continue over portions of the smaller islands through Wednesday due to a band of moisture associated with an old front that has moved into the area. A drying trend is expected through the second half of the week as the band of moisture diminishes. Trades will briefly trend down and shift out of the east to southeast direction Thursday through Saturday, before becoming strong out of the east late Saturday through early next week as high pressure builds to the north. A return of a wet pattern remains possible early next week as low pressure develops to the west.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 19 HOURS AGO