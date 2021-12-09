ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This popular small-business grant is expiring soon. SBA says to apply ASAP.

By Andy Medici
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall-business owners looking for help still have...

www.bizjournals.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers OKs $1,000 ARPA grants for citizens, small businesses

CONYERS — The Conyers City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to provide American Rescue Plan Act funding to the first 250 residents and businesses that apply and meet the city’s qualifications. Under a resolution approved by the council, the city has allocated $250,000 in assistance to...
CONYERS, GA
Fox11online.com

Small business in Outagamie County receive pandemic grants

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Dozens of Outagamie County small businesses received some pandemic relief. Some small businesses were eligible for grants of up to $5,000 as funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Local nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply for grants of up to $25,000 in eight different categories;...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wvexplorer.com

SBA W.Va. seeks nominations for Small Business Week 2022

The U.S. Small Business Administration's West Virginia district office is accepting nominations for its 2022 National and West Virginia Small Business Week Awards, including its annual Small Business Person of the Year award. Do you know of a business you'd like to nominate? Visit sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and...
SMALL BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Small businesses face deadline to apply for this COVID-era relief program

SAN DIEGO — As the year ends, so are many of the funding programs that helped small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) COVID-era program is only a couple of weeks away and they are advising business owners to submit their online applications and reach out with questions before Dec. 31.
SAN DIEGO, CA
digitalconnectmag.com

Essential Things To Do Before Applying For A Small Business Loan

If you are an entrepreneur, you are probably very excited to open your own company. It doesn’t matter what line of work you are in, if you have something good to offer society, you should follow your dreams and do your very best to succeed. However, in today’s world, you simply can’t succeed without a starting capital. Unfortunately, not everyone has a lot of money just laying on their bank accounts. Most aspiring entrepreneurs have to apply for small business loans. If you’re one of those people, you’ve come to the right blog post. Here are the essential things you need to do before you apply for a small business loan.
SMALL BUSINESS
WLOX

Small business grant helps Biloxi CBD store gain momentum

Mississippi Power partnered with the Salvation Army to donate $4,000 worth of bicycles for children in the area. The gifts will be going to families enrolled in the Angel Tree program this year. More customers fill stores for holiday season in Bay St. Louis. Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:00...
arizonadailyindependent.com

Biggs Accuses SBA Of Turning “Its Back On Small Businesses”

After hearing from constituents desperate for relief from the Small Business Administration, Congressman Andy Biggs demanding answers. He sent a letter off expressing concern about the “troubling reports that it is not providing timely relief to struggling businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.”. “The SBA (Small Business Administration)...
SMALL BUSINESS
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Small Business May Now Apply for Exterior Enhancement Grants to Mitigate COVID Revenue Losses

Eligible Prescott Valley small business owners may now receive a one-time grant of up to $25,000 to enhance the business’s outdoor spaces depending on the documented revenue loss related to COVID-19. The Town of Prescott Valley was awarded $7,647,867 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On October 14, 2021, the Town Council approved the allocation of $500,000 to the Exterior Enhancement Grant Program.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
kankakeetimes.com

April: Top 10 largest PPP loans provided to Grant Park small businesses

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided to Grant Park small businesses in April, according to the US Small Business Administration. The new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors, and/or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
GRANT PARK, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Council to consider another $572K in relief grants for small businesses

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council will vote Thursday on awarding $571,615 in total grants to 46 small businesses. The money comes from the county's share of the federal American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 pandemic relief. County Executive Lamont McClure and council are working toward giving away about $25 million over 2020 and the current year.
cbslocal.com

Iona College, US Small Business Administration Highlight $5 Million Grant For Veteran, Military Spouse Entrepreneurs

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Small Business Administration and Iona College joined Wednesday to highlight a $5 million grant for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs. The college’s Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship was selected by the Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families. It was chosen...
SMALL BUSINESS
thereminder.com

Funds still available for small business pandemic aid grants

AGAWAM — More than a year and a half after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Agawam and Southwick still haven’t exhausted a small business assistance fund. Qualified businesses face a Dec. 15 deadline to apply for a Regional Small Business COVID Recovery Grant, which can provide up to $25,000 to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic. The program began in November 2020 in multiple Pioneer Valley towns, and all have awarded their entire allotment except Agawam and Southwick, which share a $350,000 fund.
AGAWAM, MA
smallbiztrends.com

$100 Billion in SBA Loans and Grants Still Available

With less than three weeks remaining in 2021, you still have the opportunity to get a piece of the $100 billion left in Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and grants. December 31 is the last day applications will be accepted for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Targeted EIDL Advance. And the Supplemental Targeted Advance applications must be turned in no later than December 10, 2021.
CREDITS & LOANS
irvingweekly.com

17 Local Small Business Owners Graduated From Sba Executive Training; Two From Irving

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Dallas/Fort Worth District Director Herbert Austin and Deputy District Director Elsie Collins honored 17 small business owners during the SBA Dallas/Fort Worth Emerging Leaders Executive Training Program virtual graduation held in November. This is the 12th year the SBA Dallas/Fort Worth District Office has...
FORT WORTH, TX
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County accepting grant applications for small business COVID funds

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday, Rich Andres, chairman of the Economic Development Committee for Niagara County, announced applications are now available for the county’s COVID Relief for Small Business Grant Program. According to Andres, Niagara County was awarded $1 million in funding for the program, and grants of up to $50,000 are available to for-profit […]

