ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Question Time guest says UK government has become a ‘more interesting reality show than Love Island’

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eO6GZ_0dJA2AoE00

It has been a very turbulent week for the UK government and to top it all off Boris Johnson and his chums have now been compared to Love Island.

Thursday’s edition of BBC Question Time, which came from Hendon, London saw British entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den investor Steven Bartlett come up with an apt metaphor for the various apparent scandals that have rocked the government in the past few weeks.

We hardly need to list them for you by now but in case you missed them: an alleged Christmas Party that happened during the height of lockdown last December; their ‘plan B’ approach to the omicron variant; Johnson’s flat refurbishment, and the sleaze scandal from just a few weeks ago.

When asked if the British public had “lost faith” in Johnson’s government, 29-year-old Bartlett said: “The public has definitely lost trust in the government and, to me, as a twentysomething, watching politics play out in this country, this is when you know you are screwed, when your government becomes a more interesting reality show than Love Island.

“There has been cocaine, there has been an affair, lies, every time I refresh my Twitter feed, the breaking news story from this government is someone has lied, deceived us and has double standards. How could you possibly, in that context, have trust that these people will lead us out of a pandemic, and the consequence of a lack of trust is very clear.”

Bartlett then turned to his fellow guest, Tory MP Rachel Maclean, to ask if she still had trust in the prime minister. Maclean, as host Fiona Bruce pointed out supported Michael Gove in the 2019 leadership election, denied this accusation and said that she did still trust Johnson.

Bruce didn’t buy this and said that there was a “low murmur of disbelief” from the audience, some of whom could be seen shaking their heads and raising their arms in despair.

Needless to say, the government is not looking in great shape right now and a comparison to Love Island on national television isn’t going to do them any favours. Perhaps it won’t be long before we see a cabinet version of the ITV reality show where ministers have to couple up to avoid getting voted out by the public...

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

First confirmed death from Omicron variant in UK

The UK has confirmed its first death from the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday. Johnson provided no further details on the case and did not specify if the person was vaccinated. Speaking during a visit to a vaccination center in central London, Johnson said the Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron causing 200,000 new infections per day, Sajid Javid tells MPs

The NHS will need to exceed 840,000 booster jabs per day in a bid to fight Omicron which is causing around 200,000 new infections per day, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid told MPs that every adult across England could expect to be offered a “chance to get boosted by the end of this month” though he suggested not everyone would get a dose in December.He said: “It is asking a huge amount of our colleagues in the NHS.“And it’s our joint view that we can try to offer adults a chance to get boosted by the end of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona Bruce
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Covid news – live: Boris Johnson says ‘don’t cancel Christmas parties’ as adults offered booster by 31 January

Boris Johnson has said the NHS is stepping “back into the breach yet again” as he vowed vaccination centres would be “popping up like Christmas trees” as part of the UK’s booster jab drive.The Prime Minister, addressing the nation from Downing Street, was setting out measures to combat growing fears over the new Omicron Covid variant.He said: “We’re going to get behind the men and women of our NHS who saved so many lives and run our vaccination programme without a break as they have, who are going back into the breach yet again.”He added that his government would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tens of thousands of volunteers urged to come forward to help with booster programme as omicron spreads

Boris Johnson has called on “tens of thousands” of members of the public to come forward and volunteer in a bid to ramp up the booster vaccine programme amid a surge in infections caused by the omicron variant.Current vacancies include stewards to organise and manage the queues, and trained vaccinators to administer the jabs. It follows the prime minister’s pre-recorded address on Sunday that all adults in England are to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year, a month earlier than previously planned. The devolved nations have since followed suit.Health secretary Sajid Javid reported that over 110,000 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No 10 staff told to ‘go out the back’ after Downing Street quiz, report claims

No 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take part in a Christmas quiz were told to “go out the back”, it has been alleged.The Daily Mirror reported that the quiz on December 15 – which the Prime Minister helped to host – had been held virtually, but with many taking part from the office.No 10 previously said that Downing Street staff were “often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response” during the various lockdowns.And therefore “those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks”.But the Mirror said...
U.K.
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Question Time#Uk#Bbc#British#Dragon#Den#Christmas Party#Omicron
The Independent

Omicron emergency: How does the UK plan to tackle Covid-19 ‘tidal wave’?

Boris Johnson has declared an “Omicron emergency” and warned people against thinking the new variant will not make them seriously ill.Here is a look at what the current situation is in the UK and what is expected to happen over the coming days and weeks.– What was the main announcement during Mr Johnson’s pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday night?The PM has brought forward the target of offering a Covid-19 booster jab to every adult by a month.The target had previously been the end of January, but that has been brought forward to the end of December.He said everyone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid omicron news: Johnson’s plan B approved despite biggest rebellion of premiership over passes

Boris Johnson’s ‘plan B’ measures for England have been approved by the Commons, despite the PM facing his biggest-ever rebellion since taking office.The introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues was passed with 369 votes in favour and 126 against – a majority of 243. Some 96 Tory MPs are understood to have voted against the measure which means that, as of tomorrow, people will have to show proof of either at least two Covid vaccine doses or a negative test to enter venues with more than 500 people, such as nightclubs, stadiums, and theatres.MPs also retrospectively approved the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

NHS website hit by technical problems amid rush to book booster jabs

The NHS website has been hit by technical problems amid a rush to book booster jabs as the rollout expands to all over-18s.People struggled to book their third vaccine dose on Sunday night just as Boris Johnson repeatedly urged the nation to “get boosted now” during a televised address. Some people were still struggling to book their jabs on Monday morning, complaining that the website kept “looping back” before they could get a vaccine slot. In a pre-recorded video message released on Sunday, the prime minister announced all adults in the UK would offered a booster before the end...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dozens of Tory MPs set to defy Johnson over Covid passes for England

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest rebellion of his premiership, with dozens of Tory MPs set to vote against the latest Covid restrictions.More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England brought in in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.It is reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.The measures – including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues – are expected to pass the Commons with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Leadership challenge ‘on the cards’ after PM suffers largest rebellion

A leadership challenge against the Prime Minister has “got to be on the cards” in the new year, a senior Tory has warned, after Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.The measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour.But the rebellion of 96 of his own MPs – hours after the PM made a last-ditch appeal to the 1922 Committee – will be seen as a sign of the anger being levelled...
POLITICS
The Independent

Long live Ant and Dec, the unlikely political saviours taking down Boris

I suppose the question was not if Ant and Dec would become the nation’s political conscience, but when. They are a two-man Northern Powerhouse with broad cross-party support and an unerring sense of the public mood, and not only when they are monitoring a phone vote. They obviously have a strong sense of left and right (Ant always on the left, for the viewer). They have endured decades in the public eye and have come through some difficult times as beloved as ever. Politicians long for these qualities.But, until now, Ant and Dec have kept their political cards reasonably close...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson's new virus curbs

Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson from within his own party as he battles to prevent the Omicron variant spiralling out of control. The evening vote in the House of Commons was the largest backlash Johnson has faced from within his own ranks since an emphatic election victory in December 2019, putting him under further pressure after a string of recent scandals. The new restrictions were still passed by the MPs as a whole, but 97 Tories defied the party line and voted against a new rule requiring Covid passes for entry to venues such as nightclubs and sports stadiums. This was far higher than predicted and prompted suggestions that Johnson could face a leadership challenge unless he appeases the rebels.
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

139K+
Followers
7K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy