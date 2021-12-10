ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect of pre-Christmas interest rate rise recedes as UK recovery stutters

By Larry Elliott Economics editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
People dine in a basement restaurant in London Photograph: Belinda Jiao/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Prospects of a pre-Christmas rise in interest rates have rapidly diminished amid signs that Britain’s economic recovery had come close to stalling even before the onset of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Financial markets now expect the Bank of England to leave borrowing costs at 0.1% after the release on Friday of figures from the Office for National Statistics showing that in October, the first month after the end of the government’s furlough scheme, output grew by only 0.1% .

A breakdown of the ONS data showed signs of a sharp drop in people going to restaurants, pubs and bars even before tougher curbs were brought in this month. Gross domestic product at the end of October was still 0.5% below its pre-crisis peak in February 2020.

Related: How will plan B Covid restrictions affect the UK economy and jobs?

Of the three main sectors of the economy, only services expanded in October, with higher spending in the shops and an increase in face-to-face GP appointments contributing to a 0.4% rise.

However, production, which includes manufacturing, energy and North Sea oil and gas, was down 0.6%, while a shortage of materials because of supply chain problems resulted in a 1.8% drop in construction output, the steepest since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Chances of an interest rate rise had already taken a hit after the re-introduction of tougher plan B measures earlier this week, but the monthly rise in GDP was weaker than had been anticipated, with a poll of economists having expected growth of 0.4%. In September the economy grew by 0.6%.

The nine members of Threadneedle Street’s monetary policy committee will announce their latest decision on Thursday but it is now thought they will push an interest rate increase back to February next year.

UK GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.1% in October 2021 but remains 0.5% below its pre-pandemic level Standfirst ... Index, 2019=100 75 80 85 90 95 100 Index, 2019=100 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Guardian graphic | Source: ONS

Grant Fitzner, the chief economist at the ONS, said: “While GDP growth slowed in October, the UK health sector again grew strongly while secondhand car sales and employment agencies also boosted the economy. Taken as a whole, the dominant services sector reached its pre-pandemic level for the first time in 20 months.

“These gains were offset by a drop in restaurants, which fell back after a strong summer, and reduced oil extraction and gas use. Construction also saw its biggest drop since April last year, with notable falls in housebuilding and infrastructure work, partly driven by shortages in raw materials.”

Over the three months to October, the economy expanded by 0.9% – a marked slowdown on the growth rates posted as it emerged from lockdown in the spring and summer.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, said: “We’ve always acknowledged there could be bumps on our road to recovery but the early actions we have taken, our ongoing £400bn economic support package and our vaccine programme mean we are well placed to keep our economy on track.

“We have still been recovering quicker than expected, with more employees on payrolls than ever before and redundancies remaining low.”

Alpesh Paleja, the lead economist at the lobby group the CBI, said: “Growth disappointed in October, reinforcing concerns about the resilience of the UK’s economic recovery to the Omicron variant and the impact of further restrictions.”

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics said: “The news that the economy was hardly growing at all before Omicron means it is touch-and-go whether it will grow a bit in December or shrink a bit. Against that background, we doubt the Bank of England will raise interest rates next Thursday.”

The Guardian

Bitcoin could become ‘worthless’, Bank of England warns

The Bank of England has said that bitcoin could be “worthless” and people investing in the digital currency should be prepared to lose everything. In a warning over the potential risks for investors, the central bank questioned whether there was any inherent worth in the most prominent digital currency, which has soared in value this year to close to $50,000 (£37,786) a piece.
The Independent

Jobs market rebounds further amid record 257,000 rise in UK payrolled workers

Britain’s jobs market has strengthened further despite furlough ending as the number of payrolled workers jumped by a record 257,000 last month, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there is “still no sign” that the closing of the furlough support scheme in September has affected the jobs market, with the number of UK workers on payrolls rising by 0.9% between October and November to 29.4 million.The unemployment rate fell once more, to 4.2% in the three months to October, which is the lowest rate since spring 2020.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for August to...
The Independent

Slight drop in Scotland’s unemployment rate

Unemployment in Scotland has fallen in the last quarter, according to latest figures.Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the unemployment rate for those aged 16 years and over was 4.1% between August and October, down 0.2% on the previous quarter.There was a slight increase in the employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 which was 74.6%, up 0.5% on the period of May to July.Across the UK, the employment rate for those aged 16-64 was 75.5% while the unemployment rate for over 16s was 4.2%.We are all too aware of the continuing impact and economic uncertainty...
The Guardian

Sajid Javid clears England’s travel red list as Omicron takes hold

All 11 countries on England’s travel red list are to be taken off it from 4am on Wednesday, amid diminishing concern about Omicron cases being imported into the country. Given that the variant has already taken hold in the UK – making up a third of new infections in London – the health secretary, Sajid Javid, announced that mandatory hotel quarantine for those arriving from some southern African countries was set to end.
The Independent

‘Go easy on the banks’: Treasury pressured City watchdog to slash compensation to mis-selling victims

Sajid Javid and George Osborne pressured the City watchdog to “go easy on the banks” and limit compensation for small businesses that were ruined by toxic financial products, according to a damning review into a decade-long mis-selling scandal.Evidence in an independent report by Jonathan Swift QC contradicts years of denials by the Treasury that government ministers pressured regulators to water down a compensation scheme for business owners wrongly sold interest rate swaps.Swaps were sold as “protection” from rising interest rates but companies were hit with bills of tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds when rates fell. Many businesses...
The Independent

Bank of England orders lenders to put money into rainy day fund

UK banks will be asked to set aside cash to absorb any future shocks, as the Bank of England said that economic risks have returned to their pre-pandemic levels.Banks will have to set 1% of their capital aside as part of the so-called countercyclical capital buffer, following the Bank’s decision on Monday.The Bank slashed the buffer to zero in the early days of the pandemic, freeing up the money that the banks had previously set aside to cover shocks.The 1% buffer is still behind where it had been set before the pandemic, but the Bank could decide to hike the...
Motley Fool

These Are Great Stocks to Consider for Rising Interest Rates

While the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at record lows during the pandemic, it's only a matter of time before they start to rise as the economy continues its recovery and policymakers wrap up the current bond-buying taper. How should investors approach building their portfolio once this happens? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 10, Fool contributors Rachel Warren, Taylor Carmichael, and Connor Allen discuss.
The Independent

Poorest families worse off under Boris Johnson while incomes of richest soar, new analysis finds

The poorest half of families are worse off since Boris Johnson came to power while the richest have seen their incomes boom, says a damning report on his “levelling up” pledge.Half of UK households have lost £110 since his December 2019 election win, it finds, yet the top 5 per cent have enjoyed gains of more than £3,300 – sending poverty soaring by 300,000.The New Economics Foundation blames government policy for that gulf, because the failure to lock down when Covid struck meant the UK economy suffered a bigger hit than other major countries.The mistakes were fuelled by a...
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering glimmers of hope. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19. Among large non-manufacturers meanwhile, confidence improved to plus nine from plus two in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.
The Independent

Scotland’s private sector growth rate at lowest since April

The rate of business growth in Scotland’s private sector is at its lowest since April, a report has shown.The data, seen in the latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI, shows the bank’s business activity index – a measure of combined manufacturing and service sector output – dropped from 56.3 in October to 55.9 in November.The report also shows inflation has hit a series record for the second month running.Input prices for Scottish private sector firms rose for the 18th month in a row – the fastest rate on record, the report said.Price pressures and supply delays remain a key cause...
The Guardian

