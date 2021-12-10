Prospect of pre-Christmas interest rate rise recedes as UK recovery stutters

People dine in a basement restaurant in London Photograph: Belinda Jiao/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Prospects of a pre-Christmas rise in interest rates have rapidly diminished amid signs that Britain’s economic recovery had come close to stalling even before the onset of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Financial markets now expect the Bank of England to leave borrowing costs at 0.1% after the release on Friday of figures from the Office for National Statistics showing that in October, the first month after the end of the government’s furlough scheme, output grew by only 0.1% .

A breakdown of the ONS data showed signs of a sharp drop in people going to restaurants, pubs and bars even before tougher curbs were brought in this month. Gross domestic product at the end of October was still 0.5% below its pre-crisis peak in February 2020.

Of the three main sectors of the economy, only services expanded in October, with higher spending in the shops and an increase in face-to-face GP appointments contributing to a 0.4% rise.

However, production, which includes manufacturing, energy and North Sea oil and gas, was down 0.6%, while a shortage of materials because of supply chain problems resulted in a 1.8% drop in construction output, the steepest since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Chances of an interest rate rise had already taken a hit after the re-introduction of tougher plan B measures earlier this week, but the monthly rise in GDP was weaker than had been anticipated, with a poll of economists having expected growth of 0.4%. In September the economy grew by 0.6%.

The nine members of Threadneedle Street’s monetary policy committee will announce their latest decision on Thursday but it is now thought they will push an interest rate increase back to February next year.

UK GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.1% in October 2021 but remains 0.5% below its pre-pandemic level Standfirst ... Index, 2019=100 75 80 85 90 95 100 Index, 2019=100 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Guardian graphic | Source: ONS

Grant Fitzner, the chief economist at the ONS, said: “While GDP growth slowed in October, the UK health sector again grew strongly while secondhand car sales and employment agencies also boosted the economy. Taken as a whole, the dominant services sector reached its pre-pandemic level for the first time in 20 months.

“These gains were offset by a drop in restaurants, which fell back after a strong summer, and reduced oil extraction and gas use. Construction also saw its biggest drop since April last year, with notable falls in housebuilding and infrastructure work, partly driven by shortages in raw materials.”

Over the three months to October, the economy expanded by 0.9% – a marked slowdown on the growth rates posted as it emerged from lockdown in the spring and summer.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, said: “We’ve always acknowledged there could be bumps on our road to recovery but the early actions we have taken, our ongoing £400bn economic support package and our vaccine programme mean we are well placed to keep our economy on track.

“We have still been recovering quicker than expected, with more employees on payrolls than ever before and redundancies remaining low.”

Alpesh Paleja, the lead economist at the lobby group the CBI, said: “Growth disappointed in October, reinforcing concerns about the resilience of the UK’s economic recovery to the Omicron variant and the impact of further restrictions.”

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics said: “The news that the economy was hardly growing at all before Omicron means it is touch-and-go whether it will grow a bit in December or shrink a bit. Against that background, we doubt the Bank of England will raise interest rates next Thursday.”