First Extragalactic Detection Of A Phosphorus-bearing Molecule With ALCHEMI: Phosphorus Nitride (PN)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhosphorus (P) is a crucial element for life given its central role in several biomolecules. P-bearing molecules have been discovered in different regions of the Milky Way, but not yet towards an extragalactic environment. We have searched for P-bearing molecules towards the nearby starburst Galaxy NGC 253. Using observations...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molecules#Galactic#Phosphorus Nitride#Pn#Alchemi#Madcuba#Lte#Spectralradex#Gmc#Ccp#Po
