The Palm Buds Pro Are The Worst Wireless Earbuds I've Ever Used

Office chairs can be boring and a tad bit confusing. Go on Amazon right now and try to buy a chair that you plan to use for a long time, looks nice and sits very comfortably. In just a few minutes, you’ll realize why I say office chairs are confusing. You have ergonomic chairs that range from $100 to $1000 and no real indication from any of them whether or not they are actually comfortable to sit in. There’s no real way to know how well they work, how well they are put together, how aggravating the assembly will be, how long they will last, or how comfortable it will be for long days at work. Apart from going to a furniture store and testing, there’s just no way to know.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO