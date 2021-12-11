KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Reports Q3 Loss of $2.19/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Backblaze, Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.3 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Backblaze, Inc (BLZE) click...
Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) reported Q4 EPS of ($1.38), versus ($1.06) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.7 million, versus $27.24 million reported last year.
Next 15 – which owns PR agencies Archetype, MBooth, The Outcast Agency, The Brandwidth Group and Publitek – said it saw "very encouraging performances across all segments and geographies". Organic revenue growth across the first nine months of 2021 was 24 per cent, following growth of 29 per...
Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.8 million.
Sonendo, Inc (NYSE: SONX) reported Q3 EPS of ($10.33), versus ($8.84) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 million, versus $6.13 million reported last year.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $380.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $363.48 million.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is the best performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, rising by nearly 3x to rout the ~25% overall gain in the broader index and the 45% surge in WTI crude oil futures. Higher oil prices obviously have helped, but analysts also credit Devon's determination to...
Benzinga Pro data, Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) reported Q4 sales of $3.00 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $4.51 million, resulting in a 30.78% decrease from last quarter. Applied DNA Sciences collected $1.70 million in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $3.45 million loss. What Is Return...
Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $306.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $312.17 million.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and highlighted recent business updates.
Weave Communications (NYSE: WEAV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.72), versus ($0.50) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.3 million, versus $21.4 million reported last year.
Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $65 million versus the consensus estimate of $63.17 million.
Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.62 million.
CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK), a global mobile internet company, today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Third Quarter 2021 Highlights. Net revenues were US$51.1 million, a decrease of 52% from
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported Q3 EPS of RMB0.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB1.68 billion.
