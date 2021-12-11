KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Reports Q3 Loss of $2.19/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $306.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $312.17 million.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO