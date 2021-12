DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During the global pandemic, home healthcare works have put in heroic efforts to keep patients safe and health. For some, however, their efforts were undermined by employers who failed to pay them for their essential and life-saving work. A recent federal investigation found that the operators of two Garland home care agencies underpaid workers in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The US Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division determined that Vital Home Health Care Inc. and Comfort Home Health Care Inc. failed to pay employees for all the hours they worked and failed to pay overtime...

GARLAND, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO