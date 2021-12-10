ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Conference Glance

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at New Jersey,...

www.wfmz.com

The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are enjoying some success this season, even though they’ve dealt with a wide range of injuries, COVID-19 battles, and some players who are struggling to find their form. The team is expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, as the Stanley Cup is front of mind for the Penguins in 2021-22. Next season, however, could be a different story, as there’s expected to be several changes to the roster over the summer. Let’s take a look at five Penguins are who likely enjoying their final season in Pittsburgh.
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Kane, Trade Targets & More

A sure sign that we’re entering the second third of the 2021-22 season is that fans and media are starting to speculate about which teams might do what in the weeks leading up to the March 21 trade deadline. The Detroit Red Wings are no exception, and some eagle-eyed media folk have fanned the flames of speculation with a recent observation out in San Jose. Let’s take a look out west….
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD GETS KO'D, RANTANEN GOES AFTER WEEGAR AT THE FINAL BUZZER BETWEEN AVS AND PANTHERS (W/VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were engaged in a battle Sunday night as the two teams looked to rough each other up all night long. One of the biggest moments came early in the second as Ryan Lomberg flattened Jacob MacDonald, leaving him out cold on the ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel would come to the defence of his teammate, fighting Lomberg before MacDonald was carried off the ice on a stretcher.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes Game Postponed Tuesday, NHL Cites COVID Protocols

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes game Tuesday evening has been postponed due to more Carolina players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. According to the NHL, four additional players in Carolina were placed on the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. There are now six players in Carolina out due to COVID-19. “The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups,” the NHL said in a release. NEWS: The @NHL announced that, as a result of four additional Carolina Hurricanes Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game tonight against the #mnwild will be postponed. More information » https://t.co/vUhczKdK9L pic.twitter.com/cPRIyKCNY7 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 14, 2021 In Minnesota, Freddy Gaudreau returned to the lineup from the COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado With Pediatric ICU Beds Running Low, Doctors Urge Parents To Consider Options Before Bringing Sick Kids To Urgent Care Suspect Vehicle In Attempted Carjacking In Edina Found In Minneapolis Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard ‘I Was In Shock’: Vikings Halftime Hot Air Balloon Disaster Recounted 50 Years Later Kim Potter Trial Updates
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: COVID Situation, Sutter, Iginla & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the team will have at least three games postponed due to six players entering the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Prior to this, they had been struggling a bit as of late, something head coach Darryl Sutter was not at all happy about. In other news, Jarome Iginla’s son, Tij, was drafted in the first round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft this past week. Last but not least, prior to the current outbreak amongst the team, defenceman Oliver Kylington had a bit of a hectic day last Tuesday due to a false positive COVID test.
NHL
NWI.com

Tonight's Blackhawks game postponed after 6 Calgary Flames players enter COVID protocol

The NHL postponed tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Calgary Flames at the United Center after six Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No new date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita...
NHL

