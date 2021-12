Off the strength of a huge run midway through the second half, Clemson survived a scare from Miami (Ohio), winning 89-76 Tuesday to remain undefeated at home. Miami (5-4) held a 57-49 lead with 10:46 remaining, but Clemson (7-4) scored the next 12 points to take a lead it never gave up.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO