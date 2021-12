Although the decentralized finance (defi) sector can be traced back to the emergence of the Maker protocol in 2014, it was not until 2020 that it exploded like a hydrogen bomb in the public consciousness. Defi was by far the hottest story in crypto that year, with the amount of ETH locked in defi protocols growing from $674 million at the start of January to well over $15 billion come New Year.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO