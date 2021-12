Jeff chats with Emily Kaplan about the cancellation of the Wild-Hurricanes matchup, if we are closing in on more strict COVID-19 protocols and the idea of some players deciding to go to the Olympics (0:10). Next, Jeff and Producer Matt look at what’s going on around the league (19:39). To wrap, Bill Guerin talks about the new found rivalry with the Vegas Golden Knights and the importance of the international game to his career (46:42).The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO