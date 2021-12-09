ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Keegan Messing leads at Zagreb Golden Spin in Olympic tune-up

Sportsnet.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZAGREB, Croatia -- Canadian Keegan Messing is the leader after the men's short program at figure skating's Zagreb Golden Spin. Skating to ``Never Tear Us Apart,''...

www.sportsnet.ca

TODAY.com

Kristen Hayden becomes 1st Black woman to win national diving title

Kristen Hayden became the first Black woman to win a U.S. national senior title when she paired with Quinn Henninger for a victory in mixed synchronized 3-meter Monday at the USA Diving winter national championships. Hayden, a recent transfer to Indiana University, and freshman Henninger took the lead on their...
SOCIETY
The Independent

2021 Notebook: For athletes, mental health took center stage

THE BACKGROUND: It was the year that mental health took a prominent position in the sports world — led by two female athletes, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka Biles, the American gymnastics superstar, earned her seventh Olympic medal and second in Tokyo with a third-place finish in the balance beam final on Aug. 3. That was a week after she took herself out of several competitions to deal with a dreaded mental block that gymnasts call “the twisties,” which prevents an athlete from performing high-level moves safely.This was two months after Osaka pulled out of the French Open before...
NFL
NHL

USA Hockey 'hopeful' NHL players will participate in 2022 Olympics

COVID-19 quarantine rules have raised concerns about going to China. USA Hockey is proceeding as if NHL players will participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics amid uncertainty about COVID-19 protocols. "We certainly are hopeful that all systems will be go by the time we get ready to go to Beijing,...
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

In return to action, Tiger Woods, son trail favourites on PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will make his first tournament appearance since being seriously injured in a car accident earlier this year when he joins forces with his son Charlie as a +1000 wager on the PNC Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Despite undergoing surgery to repair extensive injuries to his...
GOLF
Sportsnet.ca

Erie Otters suspend team activities after 13 positive COVID-19 tests

The Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters have suspended all team activities after 13 players tested positive for COVID-19. The league says all players are currently asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms and the League and team will continue to monitor their well-being. The OHL has postponed two Otters games -- Friday...
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Team Russia announces 2022 world junior championship roster

Team Russia has announced its 2022 world junior hockey championship roster, headlined by goaltender Yaroslav Askarov and 2023 NHL Draft-eligible Matvei Michkov. Russia is coming off a fourth-place finish in 2021 after falling to Canada in the semifinal and losing to Finland in the bronze medal game. Askarov, a Nashville...
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Alphonso Davies wins 2021 Canada men's soccer Player of the Year award

OTTAWA -- Bayern Munich star and national men's team anchor Alphonso Davies was named Canada Soccer player of the year on Wednesday. Davies, who had five goals and eight assists for Canada this year, earned the award for the third time in four seasons. The 21-year-old from Edmonton featured in...
FIFA
Sportsnet.ca

The challenges of playing pro hockey with a short lineup

I’ve heard that, for some people, this recent run of positive COVID tests in sports feels comparable to what it was like back in March of 2020, and I kinda get that -- the news does feel like it’s changing hourly -- but that’s not my personal experience. Do you remember what those first weeks were really like? My wife and I used to order our groceries to be delivered, then we’d wipe down every item like Brad Marchand had licked them. If I went to the store, I’d shuck my clothes at the front door when I got back, wash them immediately, and shower. We limited the outdoor walks we took with our young family, and those who stopped to play in the park were pushed along home by the police. I bought a 10-pound bag of rice like I was preparing for the apocalypse, and toilet paper near became currency. Nobody knew how it spread and zombies felt possible.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Wild's Bill Guerin named GM of U.S. men's Olympic hockey team

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was promoted to take over the men's U.S. Olympic hockey team on Tuesday, two months after Stan Bowman's resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault scandal. "Unfortunately, things turned out the way they did and we're here today,'' Guerin said during...
NHL
The Independent

Fallon Sherrock setting sights on Gerwyn Price at World Championship

Fallon Sherrock is getting “goosebumps” at the prospect of returning to Alexandra Palace and has targeted a third-round World Championship meeting with defending champion Gerwyn Price.The 27-year-old created history in 2019 by becoming the first woman to win a match at the showpiece tournament on her way to the last 32 where her life changed forever.She quickly became a household name and was thrust into the spotlight after her breakthrough achievements, appearing on breakfast news and evening chat shows.Sherrock did not qualify last year but has had a fine 2021, reaching the final of the Nordic Masters and the quarter-finals...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Three Team GB figure skaters to make Olympic debut

Figure skaters Natasha McKay, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson have been selected to make their Olympic debuts for Team GB at Beijing 2022. Five-time British champion McKay, 26, will compete in the women's singles. Fear, 22, and Gibson, 27, will skate in the ice dance. Gibson said of their Olympic...
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 2 - Is confidence the key for the streaking Canucks?

Mike and Jason are joined by NHL Insider Frank Seravalli to discuss the new NHL COVID protocols. Frank disagrees with the idea that pausing the league for a few weeks would somehow aid the situation. Also, What We Learneds. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Brad Hunt becomes third Canucks player added to COVID-19 protocols

The Vancouver Canucks now have three players away from the team due to COVID protocols after defenceman Brad Hunt was added minutes before puck drop against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday. Hunt joins defenceman Luke Schenn and forward Juho Lammikko, who were confirmed to be in the protocols earlier in...
NHL

