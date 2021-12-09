Canadian Keegan Messing leads at Zagreb Golden Spin in Olympic tune-up

I’ve heard that, for some people, this recent run of positive COVID tests in sports feels comparable to what it was like back in March of 2020, and I kinda get that -- the news does feel like it’s changing hourly -- but that’s not my personal experience. Do you remember what those first weeks were really like? My wife and I used to order our groceries to be delivered, then we’d wipe down every item like Brad Marchand had licked them. If I went to the store, I’d shuck my clothes at the front door when I got back, wash them immediately, and shower. We limited the outdoor walks we took with our young family, and those who stopped to play in the park were pushed along home by the police. I bought a 10-pound bag of rice like I was preparing for the apocalypse, and toilet paper near became currency. Nobody knew how it spread and zombies felt possible.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO