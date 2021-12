Elves have been busy the last couple weeks and now ere in the home stretch to Christmas. Is your creativity stretched to its limit? These ideas will help. Before you take a look at nearly 30 Elf on the Shelf ideas to get you to the Christmas finish line, you should know that a slightly disturbing new trend appeared for the first time around Rockford this year. It's definitely for the family with the right sense of humor. Not that it's too adult or anything, it's just a little violent and could make your kids cry.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO