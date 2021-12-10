ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Continues to Find Bid

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound initially fell during trading on Thursday but found enough support just below the 1.32 level to attract buyers. By doing so, it looks as if the market is simply trying to recover after a major selloff. Because of this being the case, I think what we have is...

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Recovers After Initially Plunging

The Australian dollar initially sold off on Tuesday but turned around to show signs of life again later in the day. By doing so, it looks as if the panic that was seen in Europe has turned around. Quite frankly, the liquidity must be getting rather thin, because the moves are sudden and do not seem to last very long. With this being the case, the fact that we bounced should not be a huge surprise due to the fact that most people are waiting on the Federal Reserve and what it is going to do next.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gives Up Gains to Form Triangle

The euro initially tried to rally on Tuesday but gave back early gains to show signs of weakness again. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will find reasons to fall, not the least of which will probably end up being the Federal Reserve and its meeting over the next couple of days. After all, the world is waiting to see whether or not the Federal Reserve will speed up tapering, which is essentially accelerating the monetary policy tightening process. That should be good for the US dollar, and will send this market lower as a result.
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Weakly Bullish Consolidation

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the price first reached $1.3236. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Long Trade Ideas. Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the time frame immediately upon...
USD/ZAR Forecast: USD Threatening South African Rand

The US dollar initially fell on Tuesday but turned back around to cross the 16 rand level. The 16 rand level has been important multiple times in the past, although recently we have been slicing back and forth through it like it is no big deal. Regardless, the most important thing to pay attention to on this chart is the fact that we have been in a bullish trend, and this does make sense considering that although omicron has not been as deadly as once feared, the reality is that the coronavirus numbers in South Africa continue to be a major issue.
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Double-Top Points to Further Losses

Sell the AUD/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7020. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Set a buy-stop at 0.7150 and a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7100. The AUD/USD pair has been wavering in the past few weeks ahead of the latest interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. The pair is trading at 0.7120, which is slightly below last week’s high of 0.7187.
USD/BRL Forecast: US Dollar Recovers Against Brazilian Real

The US dollar initially sold off on Tuesday but found plenty of support near the 5.6 real level to turn things around and show signs of life again. At this point, it looks as if we are pressuring major resistance above, as we are forming a bit of an inverted head and shoulders pattern. If we can break out above the resistance just above current trading, it is very likely that this market will take off to the upside. At that point, I would anticipate that this market could make a move towards the 6 real level, which of course has a certain amount of psychology built into it.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Focus on USD

Today's trading session is important for the EUR/USD, as the US Federal Reserve will announce its decision regarding tightening its monetary policy. Since the beginning of this week's trading, the price of the EUR/USD currency pair has been moving in narrow ranges because investors need more clarity and are not taking risks until they know what will happen today. The currency pair is between the 1.1323 resistance level and the 1.1253 support level.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: FOMC to Determine Fate

The US dollar remains strong in the Forex market as investors begin to flock to traditional safe-haven assets amid an ocean of red ink in global financial markets. Financial markets and investors are cautiously waiting for the Federal Reserve's critical policy meeting in December, which may determine the directional path for 2022. In the case of the USD/JPY currency pair, it is settling around the 113.80 resistance as of this writing, amid an upward momentum since the beginning of this week's trading.
S&P 500 Forecast: Reaching Down Towards 50-Day EMA

The S&P 500 fell rather hard on Tuesday as we try to discern what is going to happen next. The Federal Reserve has a two-day meeting that concludes on Wednesday, and traders around the world will be paying close attention to what they have to say. If they do in fact intend on speeding up the tapering process, the reality is that it will be like a wrecking ball for stocks. The acceleration of tapering is the same thing as tightening monetary policy, which typically works against the value of equities.
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Outlook Ahead of FOMC Decision

Set a sell-stop at 1.1250 and a take-profit at 1.1180. Add a stop-loss at 1.1330. Set a buy-stop at 1.1300 and a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1200. The EUR/USD pair was little changed ahead of the latest US retail sales numbers and the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair also retreated after the relatively weak Germany GDP estimates by the ifo Institute. It is trading at 1.1280, where it has been in the past few days.
Gold Technical Analysis: Indicators Heading to Downside

Gold futures contracts joined the financial markets that are negatively affected, as gold fell to $1766 before settling around $1772 as of this writing. This decline was caused by the strength of the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, which may determine the fate of gold prices, the economy and the stock market in 2022.
Forex Today: Fed Prepares Hawkish Pivot

Global stock markets traded mostly lower again yesterday as market focus moves towards tonight release from the Federal Reserve, which is expected to announce a faster pace of tapering which will conclude in March 2022, paving the way for a path of rate hikes. The omicron coronavirus variant is continuing...
British Inflation Exceeds Expectations

Earlier today saw the release of monthly UK CPI (inflation) data showing the extent to which the price of a representative basked of goods and services is rising. The data showed that year on year, inflation rose by 5.1%, higher than the 4.8% which was the consensus forecast. The increase in prices is unusually wide, and the UK is seeing a much stronger rise in the price of goods, increasing at an annualized rate of 6.5%, then services, which increased by 3.3%.
DAX Forecast: German Index Breaks Down

The DAX initially tried to rally on Tuesday but found enough resistance near the 50 day EMA to turn things around and start falling. Perhaps some of this is due to the fact that there are continued discussions about lockdowns in the European Union, and the DAX is the first place people put money to work. In other words, it is the “blue-chip index” for the continent. Furthermore, you should also keep in mind that Germany is a major exporter, especially to other countries in the European Union. With that in mind, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where lockdowns around the rest of the continent will not have some type of major effect on the German economy itself.
Dollar rises versus rivals after Fed speeds tapering process

The U.S. dollar strengthened versus major rivals Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, moved to accelerate the wind-down of its monthly bond purchases, putting them on track to finish by March. The move is also seen clearing the way for rate increases, with policy makers penciling in three hikes by the end of 2022, according to the so-called dot plot. The euro was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.1235, after trading around $1.1259 ahead of the policy announcement. The greenback traded at 114.19 Japanese yen, up 0.4% on the day and compared with 113.91 yen ahead of the statement. The British pound fetched $1.3203, down 0.2% onthe day and down from $1.3216 from earlier in the session.
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Range-Bound with Bearish Bias

Sell the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.3150. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Set a buy-stop at 1.3250 and a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3150. The GBP/USD pair was little changed on Tuesday morning ahead of the latest UK employment and US producer price index (PPI) data. The pair is trading at 1.3230, where it has been in the past few days.
