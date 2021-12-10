GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Continues to Find Bid

The DAX initially tried to rally on Tuesday but found enough resistance near the 50 day EMA to turn things around and start falling. Perhaps some of this is due to the fact that there are continued discussions about lockdowns in the European Union, and the DAX is the first place people put money to work. In other words, it is the “blue-chip index” for the continent. Furthermore, you should also keep in mind that Germany is a major exporter, especially to other countries in the European Union. With that in mind, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where lockdowns around the rest of the continent will not have some type of major effect on the German economy itself.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO