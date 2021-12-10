AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Slows Down After a Three Day Rally

The Australian dollar has extended its losses on Tuesday, as the currency trades at the 71 level. The Aussie continues to struggle and is down 0.96% this week. Australian NAB Business Confidence slowed to 12 points in November, down sharply from a downwardly revised 20 points in October. Business confidence jumped after the lockdowns were lifted, and has now “come back to earth a little”, in the words of the NAB. Although the recovery remains in good shape, Australia is seeing a spike in Covid cases, due to the Omicron variant, which is 4.2 times more contagious than Delta. However, this time around Australia is highly vaccinated, and the uncertainty over Omicron is tempered somewhat by reports which show that the symptoms from Omicron are much milder than from Delta.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO