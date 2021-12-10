ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Slows Down After a Three Day Rally

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar slow down a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as the Australian dollar has perhaps bounced a bit too hard. At this point, we are still very much in a downtrend so it should not be a huge surprise to see that the 0.72 level caused a...

S&P 500 Forecast: Reaching Down Towards 50-Day EMA

The S&P 500 fell rather hard on Tuesday as we try to discern what is going to happen next. The Federal Reserve has a two-day meeting that concludes on Wednesday, and traders around the world will be paying close attention to what they have to say. If they do in fact intend on speeding up the tapering process, the reality is that it will be like a wrecking ball for stocks. The acceleration of tapering is the same thing as tightening monetary policy, which typically works against the value of equities.
USD/ZAR Forecast: USD Threatening South African Rand

The US dollar initially fell on Tuesday but turned back around to cross the 16 rand level. The 16 rand level has been important multiple times in the past, although recently we have been slicing back and forth through it like it is no big deal. Regardless, the most important thing to pay attention to on this chart is the fact that we have been in a bullish trend, and this does make sense considering that although omicron has not been as deadly as once feared, the reality is that the coronavirus numbers in South Africa continue to be a major issue.
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Weakly Bullish Consolidation

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the price first reached $1.3236. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Long Trade Ideas. Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the time frame immediately upon...
GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Gives Back Early Gains

The British pound gapped lower on Monday, but then turned around to reach the highs of the Friday session before breaking down. At this point, it looks as if the British pound is going to close at the very bottom of the range for the session, which is a negative turn of events. If the market can break down below the 1.3200 level, then we could go looking towards the bottom again. At that point, I would anticipate that we could go looking towards 1.30 level as well.
Gold Forecast: Respecting Same Resistance

The gold market initially tried to rally on Monday to reach towards the $1790 level. The 50 day EMA sits just above there, and then the 200 day EMA after that. The 50 day EMA did just cross below the 200 day EMA, so it looks as if we are ready to try to roll over from a longer-term standpoint, and the fact that we gave up the gains for the day rather easily suggests that we will continue to see selling pressure.
Aussie slips as business confidence slows

The Australian dollar has extended its losses on Tuesday, as the currency trades at the 71 level. The Aussie continues to struggle and is down 0.96% this week. Australian NAB Business Confidence slowed to 12 points in November, down sharply from a downwardly revised 20 points in October. Business confidence jumped after the lockdowns were lifted, and has now “come back to earth a little”, in the words of the NAB. Although the recovery remains in good shape, Australia is seeing a spike in Covid cases, due to the Omicron variant, which is 4.2 times more contagious than Delta. However, this time around Australia is highly vaccinated, and the uncertainty over Omicron is tempered somewhat by reports which show that the symptoms from Omicron are much milder than from Delta.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Recovers After Initial Selloff

The euro fell a bit on Monday, reaching down towards the lows of the Friday session. At that point, we turned around to rally again, forming a bit of a hammer. This could very well end up being a couple of hammers in a row, which is a bullish sign. Nonetheless, there is a lot of noise just above that comes into the picture, so I think what we have is compression that is waiting for some type of catalyst to get moving.
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Double-Top Points to More Weakness

Set a sell-stop at 0.7100 and a take-profit at 0.7020. Add a stop-loss at 0.7180. Set a buy-stop at 0.7150 and a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7100. The AUD/USD pair retreated on Tuesday morning as focus remained on the rising American inflation and the upcoming interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. The pair is trading at 0.7120, which is slightly below last Friday’s high of 0.7190.
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Range-Bound with Bearish Bias

Sell the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.3150. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Set a buy-stop at 1.3250 and a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3150. The GBP/USD pair was little changed on Tuesday morning ahead of the latest UK employment and US producer price index (PPI) data. The pair is trading at 1.3230, where it has been in the past few days.
AUD/USD defends 0.7090 after China data dump ahead of Fed’s verdict

AUD/USD consolidates weekly losses, snaps two-day downtrend. China Retail Sales eased below 4.6% YoY forecast, Industrial Production crossed prior and expected figures in November. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed concerns over Omicron, stimulus and inflation. Fed is expected to faster tapering, signal rate hikes but virus woes test policy hawks.
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Has Tough Trading Session

The Bitcoin market initially poked above the $50,000 level to kick off Monday, but then got hammered to reach down towards the 200-day EMA. The question at this point is whether or not the 200 day EMA can continue to offer support. At this point in time, we are forming a bit of an inverted hammer, so it is going to be now or never, I suspect. A breakdown below the bottom of the candlestick would of course be a very ugly turn of events, perhaps opening up the possibility of a move down to the $40,000 level.
USD/SEK forecast after the strong Swedish inflation data

The USD/SEK declined slightly after the strong Swedish inflation data. Consumer prices in Sweden rose by 3.2% in November. Focus shifts to the upcoming FOMC decision and US retail sales data. The USD/SEK pair retreated slightly on Tuesday after the relatively strong Swedish consumer inflation numbers. The pair is trading...
ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Breaks Crucial Support Barrier

Ethereum fell rather significantly on Monday, slicing through the $4000 level. It fell enough to test bottom of the massive hammer from last week but has bounced from that general vicinity. The real question now is whether or not it will break down through that candlestick, because if it does that would be a rather negative sign. The 50 day EMA currently sits at the 4100 level, which is the top of the candlestick for the session on Monday. That being said, we are still technically in an uptrend, but crypto in general got absolutely hammered for the day.
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Breakout to 0.7275 Possible

Set a buy-stop at 0.7190 and a take-profit at 0.7275. Add a stop-loss at 0.7130. Set a sell-stop at 0.7130 and a take-profit at 0.7050. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. The AUD/USD pair is hovering near its highest level in two weeks as investors focus on the upcoming US retail sales data and the Federal Reserve decision. The pair is trading at 0.7173, which is about 2.60% above the lowest level this month.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Recovers Nicely Heading into Weekend

The British pound initially pulled back just a bit on Friday, but then shot higher to break above the 1.3250 level. The British pound continues to recover in general, after selling off quite drastically. What I find interesting is that originally we were trading on the idea of the interest rate differential and the central bank attitude differential between London and D.C., so with that being said, it is interesting that we are bouncing. I think most of this is probably due to a bit of a recovery in an oversold condition, and the fact that the interest rates in the United States have been dropping as of late.
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Gives Up Early Gains

The Bitcoin market initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back gains as we continue to see crypto get hit right along with everything else. The crypto market is much more volatile than other markets, so it should not be a huge surprise to see what has happened. The market is likely to continue to pull back just a bit, but the 200 day EMA could offer a bit of support.
CAC 40 Forecast: Parisian Index Continues Slight Drift Lower

The CAC 40 Index drifted a little bit lower on Friday after filling the gap a couple of days ago. By doing so, it looks as if the market is starting to stabilize, perhaps getting rid of all of that fear that came out due to the omicron variant being announced. Nonetheless, we have the 50 day EMA sitting at the 6873 level and turning higher. Because of this, I think the 50 day EMA will continue to be important enough for the market to pay attention to as support. This is a market that I think will continue to attract buyers on dips, so value hunters will be a big part of what happens next.
S&P 500 Forecast: Testing All-Time Highs Again

The S&P 500 rallied significantly on Friday as we are continuing to see a lot of noisy behavior in this market, but a lot of chasing each dip that occurs. After all, this is getting close to the end of the year, and we often see money managers chasing returns for their clients. The market will continue to have more of an upward slant, as this becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, as markets show a proclivity to rally at this point in time. If we can break above the 4740 handle, that will probably bring in more of a squeeze to the upside, offering the chance to go towards the 4800 level.
Forex Today: US Stocks End Week at Record High

Global stock markets ended last week mostly higher, with the major US S&P 500 Index closing Friday at an all-time high. The index’s futures have continued to trade higher as this week opens. It is likely we will see higher prices in the index over the coming days due to this bullish trend which is showing some momentum. Bullish sentiment on risk is supported by the increasing likelihood of Chinese central bank stimulus next year and a belief that the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant is unlikely to be very damaging economically. Friday’s data showing US inflation at a 39 year high seems to have had no negative impact on risk sentiment.
Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD. Will Momentum Resume?

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, EUR/AUD - Talking Points. AUD/USD has steadied after a weakening period as it consolidates. EUR/AUD has moved back to the middle of a broad range after testing the high. AUD has mixed momentum for now. Will a trend emerge in AUD/USD or EUR/AUD?. AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS. AUD/USD...
