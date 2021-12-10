Muldrow Hosts Roland in Key Conference Games Tuesday

Basketball great “Pistol” Pete Maravich's college letterman jacket sold for nearly $117,000 at an auction over the weekend, more than 50 years after his record-setting career at Louisiana State University.The auction of various Maravich memorabilia, conducted by Grey Flannel Auctions of Scottsdale, Arizona netted over $160,000, including the earnings from the jacket, according to The Advocate. The purple jacket, trimmed with gold and featuring a gold “L” on the left breast, was worn by Maravich during his three seasons as a Tiger It went for $116,924. The rest of the auction items included his 1978 NBA All-Star...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO