The NASDAQ 100 broke down again on Tuesday as traders await the results of the two-day meeting from the Federal Reserve. The question now is not so much as to what they are going to do, but rather how quickly they are going to do it. Most traders anticipate that there will be a certain amount of tapering coming, but the question now is whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to speed up the process. With this being the case, there is a bit of a “risk off” type of trade out there, which works against the value of the NASDAQ 100 in general. The NASDAQ 100 is only driven by a handful of stocks, so pay close attention to the usual suspects.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO