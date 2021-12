A large contingent of Colorado riders headed to Wheaton, IL for the 2021 CX National Championships. As always, the results speak for themselves. Colorado took home 13 Stars and Stripes jerseys, and a total of 32 medals. A few of riders even doubled up, medaling in multiple events. It was certainly no surprise that Eric Brunner took the Elite Men’s title. He has not lost a race in a month. Now he will need to decide between wearing his Pan Am Champion’s Jersey or his Stars and Stripes. Decisions, decisions. The betting line must have been close to even for Katie Clouse, who won both the Collegiate and U23 women’s events. Let’s dismount, and get right to congratulating all of these Colorado CX stars:

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO