OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team moved up to fifth ranked in the nation. The Titans are 9-1 this season with their eyes on another NCAA Division III championship. They won it all back in 2019 and advanced to the second round in 2020. They didn’t get the opportunity to compete at this level last season because of Covid-19.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO