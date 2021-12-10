ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Four Aggies in ITA men’s tennis individual rankings

By Eagle staff report
myaggienation.com
 6 days ago

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team has three players in singles and a doubles team in this...

myaggienation.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for USC QB Kedon Slovis

Former USC Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal. With the USC football program in a bit of transition under new head coach Lincoln Riley, former Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The under-recruited signal-caller from Scottsdale, Arizona put...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Zach Calzada transfers: 5 potential destinations for Texas A&M QB

With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama. Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Announces Transfer Destination

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Rattler will join former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer at South Carolina. Rattler, who spent three seasons at OU after a 5-star high school career in Phoenix, announced his decision on social media. After redshirting behind Jalen Hurts in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

USC loses four-star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

USC running back Kenan Christon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz confirmed Tuesday night. Formerly a four-star recruit, Christon was the No. 30 running back in the 2019 class, via the On3 Consensus, and the San Diego native was the No. 49 overall prospect in California. A two-sport athlete, Christon was both a running back on the football team and a sprinter on the track team — he was part of a Pac-12 Championship sprint relay quartet last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Predicting the 5 biggest winners on 2021 Early National Signing Day

We are one day away from 2021 Early National Signing Day and here’s a look at five college football teams that will be big winners when it’s all over. There are few days that offer more excitement for college football fans than Early National Signing Day. It used to just be signing day, which there is a later signing day in February, but for all intents and purposes, the biggest recruiting day of the year is Wednesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggies#Ita#Sherwood#A M
expressnews.com

Texas A&M recruiting: Aggies snag top-ranked tight end

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M’s early additions on early signing day include a semi-surprise: tight end Jake Johnson of Bogart, Ga. Johnson, a four-star prospect and one of the nation’s top-ranked tight ends, is the younger brother of sophomore quarterback Max Johnson, who is transferring from LSU and who beat the Aggies in the regular-season finale. A&M needs another quarterback following the pending transfer of starter Zach Calzada, and Max Johnson fits the bill (although there is no official word of him joining A&M as of Wednesday morning).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
LonghornCountry

Texas Lands in Final Two For Top OL Devon Campbell

AUSTIN -- On Wednesday, Texas landed in the top two arguably its biggest offensive line target in the 2022 class, the nation's No. 1 interior offensive lineman, Bowie (Arlington, TX) guard/tackle Devon Campbell. If Texas is able to land Campbell, who announced his commitment date as February 3, he will...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
pbasailfish.com

Men's Tennis Announces 2022 Schedule

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA- The Palm Beach Atlantic men's tennis team announced its 2022 schedule. This season marks the first for the 'Fish under new head coach Carlos Cardona. This season will feature 15 matches for PBA. The Sailfish will have seven home matches at the Rinker Athletic Campus. PBA...
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy