Four Aggies in ITA men’s tennis individual rankings

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M’s early additions on early signing day include a semi-surprise: tight end Jake Johnson of Bogart, Ga. Johnson, a four-star prospect and one of the nation’s top-ranked tight ends, is the younger brother of sophomore quarterback Max Johnson, who is transferring from LSU and who beat the Aggies in the regular-season finale. A&M needs another quarterback following the pending transfer of starter Zach Calzada, and Max Johnson fits the bill (although there is no official word of him joining A&M as of Wednesday morning).
