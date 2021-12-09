Colfax Library to host a craft ‘Make and Take’ event Friday

This is something I never thought I would see in my life. Mainly, because I have no idea how this will work. It feels impossible to have live music at a library. I just feel like a librarian will chase them around, shushing them. But, somehow, Laramie County Library System is set to host a "Holiday Extravaganza" with live music and I guess the librarians will temper their shushes.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO