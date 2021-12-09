Colfax Library to host a craft ‘Make and Take’ event Friday

The Hemingford Public Library will host a Holiday open house Friday, December 17, at the library at 812 Box Butte Ave in downtown Hemingford. The event will run from 1-4 pm. All are welcome to attend and take part in making Christmas Cards and Ornaments. Refreshments will be served and Christmas movies for kids of all ages will be shown. Library Director Colleen Garner and Library Board Members invite everyone to attend this fun event.
Come join Miss Jen and make some cool crafts! We will have 3 different craft stations to choose from. This event is geared for kids 8-13 years old. Registration is required and space is limited; click here to register.
Davis Bates will bring his award-winning storytelling to the Maynard Public Library at 2 p..m., Thursday, Dec. 30 (live in the big room downstairs), according to a press release from children's librarian, Mark Malcolm. Patrons are welcome to attend -- wearing a mask of course. The library will be having...
Kenilworth Branch 318 Montrose Ave. 716-834-7657 Fall hours: noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The library is closed Saturdays and Sundays. Library events • ‘Make a Holiday Card’ card-making station is back and open from Dec. 16 to 23. All supplies are provided by the library, to […]
This is something I never thought I would see in my life. Mainly, because I have no idea how this will work. It feels impossible to have live music at a library. I just feel like a librarian will chase them around, shushing them. But, somehow, Laramie County Library System is set to host a "Holiday Extravaganza" with live music and I guess the librarians will temper their shushes.
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library will partner with Bass Harbor Memorial Library, Buck Memorial Library, Friend Memorial Public Library, Jesup Memorial Library, Northeast Harbor Library and Witherle Memorial Library for a virtual author talk Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. Doreen Dodgen-Magee will discuss her book “Restart: Designing...
STURGIS — Rosemary Roth and her granddaughter, Sarah Oedekoven, decorate a pine bough during the kids’ craft day at the Hometown Market Saturday in Sturgis. Kids also could create a gingerbread house and clay ornaments. Santa visited Harley-Davidson Rally Point later in the day and The Grinch was shown at the Sturgis Community Center.
A crafting clinic where participants learn to make simple decorative crafts at the library. The event is free and open to the public. It will be held on the lower level of the library. All materials provided. Please bring in your old Christmas cards for a personalized touch. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration required.
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library continues its Sunday concert series on December 12. There will be a performance by pianist Roman Rudnytsky ay 3 p.m. in the Costin room of the Main Framingham Library or the public can view the concert online at YouTube. No registration is required...
SYRACUSE — The Kimmell House Inn hosted a wonderful holiday luncheon for the Friends of the Syracuse Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 2. Fourteen members attended and had a wonderful time. They enjoyed a delicious lunch of quiche, fruit, scones, potato casserole and cinnamon rolls. The Kimmell Inn, located...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Public Library is getting into the holiday spirit. Join the library for their open house this coming Friday from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. This event will be at their downtown location at 301. W Missouri Ave. Santa will be available for pictures. There will...
The first Annual Christmas Fest at the Park will take place Saturday in Troy. Starting at 5 o’clock, attendees will countdown the lighting of their newly planted Christmas tree. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be there and they will be giving presents to children. There will also be...
The holiday season is a busy time of year. Family gatherings and finding the perfect gift for loved ones can be frustrating and stressful. With time a precious commodity, remember that the library can be your best destination to find all of your family entertainment, holiday de-stressors, and party planning ideas, as well as unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for everyone on your list.
The Davenport Public Library is hosting the “Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics” seminar. According to a release, attendees can “learn best practices and analyze trends about how customers engage with your business online, then turn these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions.”. “Make Better Business Decisions with...
SIOUX CENTER—Families can enjoy the Sioux Center Public Library’s annual Christmas Storywalk as of Dec. 1. Children can begin the walk at the library. By going in and registering at the front desk, they can pick up a glow-in-the-dark bracelet. “It can be a fun time based around...
CRYSTAL FALLS — At 10 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, Mrs. Samantha Dalton will be at the Crystal Falls District Community Library. She will be reading her children’s book “The Cow That Loved the Moon.” She will have copies available for sale, and she will happily autograph any copies you purchase after her reading. The children will then be making a cow bookmark to go with the book. All children…
Some programs require registration. To register, call us at 508-865-1181, or visit https://www.millburylibrary.org/. Through April 30, 2022 -- Need extra help with a subject? Tutoring available for all ages via www.millburylibrary.org. This service will be provided for a whole year. Available to Millbury residents who have a library card beginning with 27414.
The Blackwell Public Library will host a used book sale beginning this week. The sale will take place in the library’s basement, where hundreds of books have been laid out to be sold for $1 per bag of books, said Lisa Vargas, the head librarian. Customers can come in,...
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Library (EBRPL) Bluebonnet Regional Branch is partnering with nonprofit LifeShare Blood Center— to host a blood drive for the public on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card for giving...
Crafting gatherings at the library have restarted. Bring your project or bring yourself for a little quiet time with friends! If you knit, crochet, embroider, quilt, scrapbook, bead, needlepoint – or do any kind of handiwork, bring it to the library for some social time while working on your craft! The idea is for Island ladies to get together, share ideas, get inspired, and work on projects!
