Shovel Knight’s Wario’s Woods. Puzzle games have, for better or worse, settled into being assumed to be lower-tier, cheaper games. That’s not to knock the quality of the genre, but oftentimes they skew towards being free-to-play mobile titles or no-frills and no-nonsense console affairs. Whenever there is some expansive puzzle game, usually Tetris has to be involved to make it happen. That’s why I was blown away by how deep and intricate Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon is. Yacht Club Games and Vine basically came together to make a puzzle game as expansive as the platformer it’s spun off from, and the results are magnificent.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO