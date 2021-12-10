ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveals Hisuian Voltorb

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso known as "screw your Water types". Sorry, Wooper. The newest Hisuian Pokemon for Legends Arceus...

www.nintendoworldreport.com

ComicBook

Christina Aguilera's Daughter Has Played Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Christina Aguilera's daughter has apparently had the opportunity to play Pokemon Legends: Arceus. During a recent interview with Elle.com, singer Christina Aguilera revealed that her daughter had the opportunity to play the upcoming Pokemon game while filming a commercial for Nintendo. ""[While shooting the campaign], my daughter was able to fall in love with a new game," Aguilera said. "We had a brief moment to [try out] Pokemon Legends: Arceus, It's so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn. But that was on set and yeah, it's just such a great way for your family to connect."
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Hori Is Releasing A Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro For Nintendo Switch

Believe it or not, but the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is next month on the Nintendo Switch. Ahead of the game's launch, accessory company HORI has announced a variety of themed accessories. The highlight of the lot is the Switch Split Pad Pro ($59.99 USD) - which can be...
NFL
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Getting New Nintendo Switch Controller and Other Accessories

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is headed to Nintendo Switch next month, and Hori is celebrating the game with a trio of new, officially-licensed accessories. The Arceus Vault Case offers a protective option that allows players to travel with their system along with 10 games. Pokemon fans that want to travel with their dock and charger in tow will want to opt for the Adventure Pack instead. Of course, the most exciting option might be the Split Pad Pro. The controller offers users a much bulkier option than the standard Joy-Cons. All three items feature art of the Mythical Pokemon, and will release the same day as the game.
NFL
ComicBook

Pokemon Unite Reveals Next Pokemon

Pokemon Unite has revealed its next playable Pokemon. Pokemon Unite announced that Tsareena, a Grass-type Pokemon best known for its variety of brutal kicks with her stalk-like legs, will be coming to the game on December 9th. What's more – Tsareena will be part of a new limited-time campaign in which players earn Tsareena's Unite License for free just by logging in on multiple days. You can check out a preview of Tsareena's moves in the trailer video below:
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus seems to be playable, according to a surprising celebrity endorsement

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is apparently in a playable state according to the surprising source of singer Christina Aguilera. In a recent interview with Elle (via Nintendo Life), Aguilera discusses the recent Nintendo Switch advert she shot with her family, revealing that: "My daughter was able to fall in love with a new game. We had a brief moment to [try out] Pokemon Legends: Arceus." The singer/songwriter then goes on to say how visually striking the game is adding: "It's so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn."
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay demonstrates how to catch Pokémon in Hisui

New gameplay footage from Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel has given fans a closer look at what to expect when catching Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The clip, which begins at 5:58, starts by showing off some of the places where Pokémon live in Hisui. Players will be able to explore and find Pokémon in locations like grassy fields, which are home to Bidoof, Starly, and Ponyta; beaches and coastlines, where Buizel and Floatzel frolic happily in the sand; autumnal forests, where Turtwig and Yanma are common; and moonlit areas, where Clefairy can be found. Catching these Pokémon isn’t as simple as always engaging them in a battle and lowering their HP, though. In Arceus, trainers will have to be a little more crafty about how they catch ’em all.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Switch Online Expansion Pass To Add Banjo-Kazooie In January

Start the new year with a positively restrained take on the collectathon. After today's release of Paper Mario, the next game up for the Expansion Pack will be a bit more furry. Nintendo UK have tweeted that 1998's Banjo-Kazooie will be the next game to be added to the N64...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Episode 274 - Simon Garfield

We got games! Yessir, seven in total. Ranging from Super Mario Odyssey, to DOOM, and even dipping our toes into Death Stranding, we touch it all this week. Oh and don't forget the return of a hearty (debatable) News Talk segment!. Oh hi! Didn't see you there. I take it...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Voltorb revealed in a trailer, the new version of Hisui – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus got a new one trailer, all focused on Voltorb, in its particular variant of Hisui, one of the first creatures from the new land shown in the game to get an official presentation. This is the Hisui version of Voltorb, a Pokémon already known previously, which...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Hisuian Voltorb Still Looks Like A Pokéball Somehow

Another regional form for Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been announced, and this time it's a new version of Voltorb. Typically a pure electric type, the Hisuian Voltorb is grass and electric, joining Rotom Mow as the only two Pokémon that share the two elements. Like its gen-1 predecessor, Hisuian Voltorb still resembles a Pokéball, only now, instead of looking metallic and grumpy, this sphere has angular, joyful eyes and wood grain throughout its lower half. The design is somewhat closer to the Pokéballs you'll find or craft while playing Legends: Arceus. It has a mysterious opening on the top of its head, which the Pokémon website says spouts seeds, though "it’s impossible to see anything even if one peers into the hole.​" When this Voltorb gets excited or feels like it's in danger, that same hole is the source of discharged electricity.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Cuphead To Serve Its Delicious Last Course In Late June

The long-awaited DLC has an appropriately named island. The Delicious Last Course needs a bit more time in the kitchen, and now we know how much. Studio MDHR have finally announced a release date for Cuphead's "Delicious Last Course" (DLC), and the adventure will resume on June 30, 2022. In addition to a "DLC Island", a new playable character Ms. Chalice will be added.
VIDEO GAMES

