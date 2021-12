Now being Europe’s strongest team, Fnatic is the first one to go 2-0 in the Group Stage in the World Championship of Valorant. Vision Strikers and Cloud9 Blue both won their opening matches on the initial day of the first ever Valorant Champions. While both beat their opponents, the Korean team had a much more dominant showing, beating APAC representative Full Sense 2-0, while Fnatic had two very close matches and while ultimately winning, they had to go into overtime in their last match against Cloud9’s North-American squad.

