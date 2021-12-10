0 Kathleens Way, Northumberland, VA 22539

Welcome home to 6149 Thicket Run, a gorgeous, move in ready end unit townhome with fresh paint and new carpet located in the heart of Mechanicsville, with quick access to 295. Through the front door, you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors that carry on throughout the first floor. The living room is spacious, with a picture window allowing for plenty of natural lighting. Next is the additional dining room, with bay windows. The kitchen has an island, along with the dining room with a chandelier. Also on the first floor is the laundry room and half bath, with the laundry room containing a shelf for storage. Up the stairs are the three bedrooms, each carpeted and the primary bedroom containing its own private full bath with a dual vanity, along with a walk in closet. Conveniently located to the other two bedrooms is the additional full bath. Lastly, the backyard is fenced and has a patio, and an attached shed for additional storage. Other noteworthy features include new HVAC as of 2018, and new water heater installed in 2021. Don't miss out on this home, book your showing today!

MECHANICSVILLE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO