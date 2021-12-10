ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, VA

0 Kathleens Way, Northumberland, VA 22539

 5 days ago

Excellent opportunity to own your very own personal slice of heaven! This 1.02 acre...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Richmond.com

6617 Sterling Way, Caroline, VA 22546

Under construction - move in Jan! The Sidney is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level has new plank flooring throughout is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen that opens over the 7’ bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. Smart Home, Blinds, Irrigation included as well. Town square, parks and public library are just a sample of the relaxed and uncomplicated life style of the community. The master community boosts a 10,000 sq ft. Clubhouse with Fitness center, 3 parks, a Village Green, Playground, Amphitheater, Community Garden, Butterfly Garden, Pool, Dog Park, Public Library, trails and pond.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

75 Lewis Cir, King William, VA 23009

Come out to see us in the desirable McCauley Park subdivision in Historic King William County. Conveniently located near Central Garage, just 15 minutes from Mechanicsville, you'll be sure to love your new home. This home is an example of what can be built, however, there is still time to choose your plan and lot as well as options & upgrades! Pictures are of a previously built home and not an exact representation of home with standard features.
KING WILLIAM, VA
Richmond.com

3936 Shenandoah Cir, Hopewell, VA 23860

2 STORY MOVE IN READY HOME W/ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE!!! This Home Features 3 Bedrooms w/ 2.5 Baths. The Eat in Kitchen has a Bar Top Counter Area for Extra Seating. Dishwasher and a Refrigerator that will convey to New Owners. The Family Room displays a Natural Gas Fireplace and Sliding Glass Doors that Overlook Your Deck and Backyard.There is also a Formal Dining Space Great for Entertaining! The Master Bedroom is located on the 2nd Floor. This Room Features a Walk In Closet and En Suite Bath. The Master Bath Room has a Large Vanity Counter Top and Jetted Tub! The Additional 2 Bedrooms have Ample Closet Space and there is also a Full Bath located on the 2nd Floor. The Laundry Room has a Washer/Dryer that will also Covey to New Owners.This home could be Yours today!
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

79 Samos Ln, Middlesex, VA 23180

This property is subject to Auction Terms. List price is based on Fannie Mae valuations team assessment. Offers only accepted during auction period. Quiet country setting in Middlesex County not too far from the Millstone Landing Boat Ramp out to the Rappahannock River! Three bedrooms and 3 full baths. Eat-in-kitchen, dining room, large family room, utility room and two additional downstairs rooms that can be extra bedrooms or office/hobby area. Wrap around country porch and rear deck.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3918 Ferndale Cir, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

This 3-bedroom 1-bath brick rancher is located on an almost one acre lot in Dinwiddie County. The home has a spacious backyard for family gatherings-perfect for upcoming holiday celebrations! All bedrooms have hardwood flooring and a lot of closet space. In addition, this home has a large screened-in porch and a carport. This home has so much potential-Schedule your showing today!
Richmond.com

2965 Redd Shop Rd, Prince Edward, VA 23901

Here is your chance to own the home you have been looking for offering you all you would want or need. It features a living room, an eat-in kitchen with new granite counter tops and a large farm sink, 3 bedrooms, and a bath with a new granite top sink. It also boasts a full unfinished basement for future expansion, plumbing is already in place for a bathroom. New roof in 2016, new heat pump, (oil tank not hooked up, but provides back up heat), new paint and flooring throughout. The kitchen has hardwood floors under the vinyl. Large fenced-in backyard, great for children and pets to play. You really need to see inside this one to appreciate it! Call for your appointment today! Close to Farmville, Hampden-Sydney College, Longwood University and Briery Lake Wildlife Management Area. It is convenient to shopping, medical offices and restaurants!. Great starter home or rental property!
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

11252 Gwathmey Church Rd, Hanover, VA 23005

Welcome Home to 11252 Gwathmey Church Road! Just minutes from the Town of Ashland! This cute home is the perfect canvas for your vision! Situated on a spacious half-acre lot, this home comes with a 1 car-garage and additional out buildings for storage! Head inside where you will find three bedrooms, a huge eat in kitchen, a family room, and a flex room that could be a play room, office or additional bedroom! One full bath, with ample space to add at least an additional half bath. Head out back and you will find a spacious covered patio- perfect for entertaining! This home is well loved and in need of a facelift- perfect for those who are looking for a prime real estate location near Ashland, but willing to put in some investing! The design possibilities are truly endless!
Richmond.com

1.6 Acres (Off) Hungars Beach Rd, Northampton, VA 23110

Exquisite, Rare, Bluff, Chesapeake Bayfront property near Eastville, Virginia. This Amazing Bluff, Bayfront Property, with 1.6 acres (two parcels, sold together), and approximately 200 feet of waterfrontage offers amazing views, sunrises, sunsets, private beach access, and the perfect location for your waterfront oasis! Centrally located between Cape Charles and Exmore, this property offers the small community atmosphere and privacy you seek with lots of elbow room for those looking for a spacious property. With amazing views of the sandbars, wildlife, plenty of room for recreation and potential for a private dock, this home site is awaiting your dream plans! The property is zoned as A/RB – Agricultural/Rural Business. Current survey/well/septic certificate for conventional 4BR from 2021.
EASTVILLE, VA
Richmond.com

1905 Camerons Landing Ln, Hopewell, VA 23860

Don't miss this spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Cameron's Landing waterfront community! The main level boast a living room with natural light, a large eat-in kitchen with oversized gourmet island, plenty of cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen you will find a morning room, large family room and a closed off room perfect for a private office! Upstairs features a generous size owners suite with walk-in closet, and master bathroom with tile shower and glass doors. Take a look down the hallway and you will find 4 additional bedrooms, one of which is massive and could also be used as a recreational room or man cave! This home has been meticulously maintained and features a landscaped yard, 2-car garage with extra storage space, paved driveway, and a back deck perfect for entertaining! Fantastic community and just minutes to Fort Lee and easily accessible to the highway.
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

24521 Rainey Creek Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23872

Country Living at it's Best! Enjoy this freshly painted cozy 3 Bedroom 2 bath home situated on a bit over an acre of land, just off 40 in McKenney! The Open Concept offers an awesome living space with a Breakfast Bar opening up into the Family Room. Outdoor space with a large deck is perfect for grilling & entertaining! The huge back yard is just waiting for you to add you own special touches & Pool! Located Just minutes from 85.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3901 Passage Way Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Move-in Ready. NEW carpet, NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen, hall, laundry area and both baths. NEW roof in 2020. NEW paint throughout in modern soft neutral color. Oversized CARPORT. Huge detached storage shed. Privacy fenced spacious rear yard. All this at a price you can't afford to pass up!
Richmond.com

7110 Stoneman Rd, Henrico, VA 23228

Great opportunity to own a wonderful 3 bedroom & 2 bath rancher in the quiet centrally located Henrico County neighborhood. You will love the brand new just installed kitchen with all new white wood smooth close drawers and cabinets, beveled edge subway tile back splash, granite countertops, undermounted sink, fabulous faucet, modern flooring & stainless-steel appliances. Great open lay-out has bright living room with a large triple window. From there step into the dining room that opens to the new kitchen. Wonderful and sizable family room leads to the back yard. The primary bedroom has access to the study & the full bath and includes a big closet. You will find hardwood floors in all the bedrooms as well as living and dining room. Both bathrooms include ceramic tile and full-size tub. The other two bedrooms have an easy access to the other full bath and each include a closet. The laundry room/utility room is located off of the kitchen and has a side access to the paved driveway carport and the large back yard. Close and convenient to the Staples Mill, Parham Rd, and Broad St amenities and yet far enough with all the privacy that the small & quiet neighborhood has to offer.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

6149 Thicket Run Way, Hanover, VA 23111

Welcome home to 6149 Thicket Run, a gorgeous, move in ready end unit townhome with fresh paint and new carpet located in the heart of Mechanicsville, with quick access to 295. Through the front door, you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors that carry on throughout the first floor. The living room is spacious, with a picture window allowing for plenty of natural lighting. Next is the additional dining room, with bay windows. The kitchen has an island, along with the dining room with a chandelier. Also on the first floor is the laundry room and half bath, with the laundry room containing a shelf for storage. Up the stairs are the three bedrooms, each carpeted and the primary bedroom containing its own private full bath with a dual vanity, along with a walk in closet. Conveniently located to the other two bedrooms is the additional full bath. Lastly, the backyard is fenced and has a patio, and an attached shed for additional storage. Other noteworthy features include new HVAC as of 2018, and new water heater installed in 2021. Don't miss out on this home, book your showing today!
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
Richmond.com

121 Wilderness Ln, James City County, VA 23188

Ome check out this completely renovated 2008 sq ft home on 1.73 acres in the Pineridge neighborhood of Williamsburg. This unique, contemporary home offers an open concept on the first floor with a bright, brand new kitchen featuring stainless appliances, tile backsplash and granite counters flowing to an open dining space and great room. Great room has soaring beamed ceiling with skylights providing for tons of natural light making this a very welcoming space to gather. Upstairs is an internal balcony overlooking the great room and leading to 3 spacious bedrooms. Primary bedroom is en suite with a beautiful tiled shower, large walk in closet and access to a private deck. Home is complete with two wood decks and patio for great entertaining space, oversized one car garage with separate workshop, and attached carport for additional storage. Beautifully renovated with fresh paint inside and out, new carpet, gleaming hardwood floors and modern lighting make this home move in ready! Private wooded location yet very convenient to Rt 64 with easy access to both Williamsburg and Richmond.
Richmond.com

6319 Pole Green Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Come to see this rare find in Hanover County. Well built home in excellent location. ONE OWNER ALL Brick 3 Bedroom Rancher on a 1/2 acre total(0.260) lot included. level lot with a paved rear circular driveway. There is crown molding with wall to wall carpet over hardwood floors and ceiling fans thru out. Large Living Room with a fireplace and built in bookcase just for your enjoyment, which encompasses a Dining Room that can be shared with the Kitchen. There is an additional room with a separate side entrance that has been used as an office. There is a NEW Electrical System, New Heat Pump, New Roof as of November/December 2021. This home has an additional heating back up that is oil. There is a 1-car detached garage with storage space and a 2 car carport. There is no HOA fees. This home has been taken care of for many years and now its time for new owners. "AS IS" Inspection is for Informational purposes only. NO ESCALATION CLAUSE.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

3707 Vawter Ave, Henrico, VA 23222

Back on market due to no fault of seller. Excellent renovation of an original Cape Cod style home. New roofing, new windows, new HVAC, LVT flooring, granite, appliances and fresh paint! Spacious Great Room w/new LVT flooring, recessed lighting and gas FP. Large convenient laundry room w/white cabinetry and washer and dryer convey! Inviting and open eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances, white cabinetry, recessed island and convenient eat-in island. Light and bright Florida Room with sliding doors to decking and privacy fenced backyard. Primary bedroom with private full bathroom, 3 additional bedrooms or home office/workout space options. Privacy fenced backyard, off street parking, large garage with workshop major potential.
Richmond.com

11448 Chickahominy Branch Dr, Henrico, VA 23059

Welcome home to this custom built one owner home in Chickahominy Branch resting on a large estate size 1 acre lot. Chickahominy branch a coveted community of custom homes conveniently located near Staples Mill and I-295 offering easy access to I-64, Innsbruck, short pump and highly rated Glen Allen schools. First floor consist of a formal dining room, office, large family room with built-in bookshelves and brick fireplace with gas logs. Large eat in kitchen with Corian countertops and breakfast nook with bay window. Second floor consist of primary bedroom with walk-in closets and full bath with vaulted ceilings. Three other gracious size bedrooms with walk-in closets and a 28 by 14 Huge unfinished bonus room over the garage. Large oversized attached two car garage ,paved driveway, huge deck, screened in rear porch and a detached storage building. Don’t let your clients miss this rare opportunity.
Richmond.com

3531 Sherwood Bluff Way, Powhatan, VA 23139

Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom colonial nestled on an acre lot in Powhatan. This home delivers country living & solitude for you and your family! When entering the home, you are greeted by a beautiful 2-story foyer & a formal dining room with gleaming hardwood floors & moldings. You'll find an expansive family room featuring a gas fireplace & an adjacent sunroom boasting picture windows providing tons of natural light. The kitchen offers NEW vinyl floors, a pantry, stainless steel appliances & a breakfast nook which overlooks the back yard. On the 2nd level you'll find the primary suite with a large walk-in closet & an en-suite with a soaking tub, standup shower & a dual vanity. There are 3 generously-sized guest rooms & a full hall bath that round out this floor plan. Venture outside & relax on the deck or patio overlooking the manicured lawn surrounded by mature trees. This home is complete with a 2-car garage & storage sheds. Conveniently located near interstate 288, The Foundry Golf Club & Fine Creek at the Mill. Come enjoy the country lifestyle in luxury!
Richmond.com

2505 Bermuda Ave, Chesterfield, VA 23836

YOUR HOME SEARCH STOPS HERE at this 3, POSSIBLY 4, BDRM 2.5 bath Cape home in the Chesterfield Manor subdivision! The 1st level boasts a formal LR w/gas FP & serving hatch into the large dining area of the UPDATED eat-in kitchen filled with NEW soft close cabinetry, NEW granite C/TOP, NEW SS Whirlpool APPL, a breakfast bar & REFINISHED hardwood floor. The 1st level primary BDRM includes a 12X8 full BA w/toilet, tub & shower RM, a RM w/the single VAN w/granite C/TOP & storage & the ATT 6X5 WIC. 2 generous BDRMs with excellent closet space are located on the 2nd level w/the shared 9X8 hall BA w/single vanity w/granite C/TOP & storage, toilet, tub & shower & a hall 4X2 linen closet. Find an ADDL RM w/exterior access that could be considered a 4th BDRM! Nestled on a .37-acre lot, this home features a 24X16 DET GAR w/a workshop, a 21X12 deck overlooking the partial fenced back yard, a 41X19 wrap around front porch, FRESH paint throughout, NEW fixtures & lighting, 6X3 laundry closet ATT to the 1st level 8X5 half bath, NEW insulation & vapor barrier in the crawl space & close to shopping, dining, the interstate & great schools! VISIT TODAY!

