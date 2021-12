The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated tackle/guard Joe Haeg from the COVID-19 reserve list, the final player from the regular roster that had been impacted by the virus. Haeg missed the team’s Week 13 and Week 14 games while on the COVID-19 list. He had been helping to replace injured starter Kevin Dotson and backup J.C. Hassenauer at left guard. B.J. Finney filled in after Haeg went on the COVID-19 list, and then he was hurt early in the Baltimore game, leaving John Leglue and Rashaad Coward at left guard for Thursday’s game against Minnesota.

