ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas energy regulators, gas industry try to reassure the public that the state’s power grid is ready for winter

By Mitchell Ferman, Erin Douglas The Texas Tribune
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ayf7_0dJ8aPwZ00
Texas Oil and Gas Association President Todd Staples, seen here at an oil and gas facility in Midland on Dec. 8. Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune

MIDLAND — Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent guarantee that the lights will stay on this winter, Texas energy regulators and the oil and gas industry tried to assure Texans on Wednesday that the state’s power grid is ready for colder weather.

In Austin, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which regulates electric utilities and oversees the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s grid operator, held a brief news conference amplifying Abbott’s promise.

The commission’s chair, Peter Lake, summarized the regulatory agency’s efforts to better prepare power plants for extreme winter weather conditions, including new rules requiring a first phase for plants to outfit their equipment for extreme weather, a process known as weatherization.

“The ERCOT grid is stronger and more reliable than ever,” Lake said. “We are going into the winter knowing that the lights will stay on.”

The message comes 10 months after an unusually powerful winter storm left millions of Texans without power for days in subfreezing temperatures when the state’s power grid — which largely operates independently of the major grids that connect the rest of the country — experienced widespread failures. Hundreds of people died.

In Midland, the Texas Oil and Gas Association, one of the state’s most influential energy industry groups, gave reporters a tour of two oil and gas production sites and Todd Staples, the group’s president, said he’s optimistic about the shape of the power grid going into this winter.

“I feel very confident that operators … and our partners on the electric generation units and local distribution companies are all working together in a much more collaborative fashion,” Staples said. “All designed to improve and protect the lives of Texans.”

Staples and the oil and gas producers said they did not make significant upgrades to the way they prepare their infrastructure for the cold after February’s storm. They said they have been preparing their sites for cold weather for years.

Instead, they focused on changes aimed at ensuring that electricity transmission companies keep power flowing to gas production facilities in extreme weather. Staples said oil and gas companies were not previously required by the state to fill out paperwork that would have designated their infrastructure as critical — which would have alerted transmission companies to keep electricity flowing to their production sites even during an emergency.

As widespread freezing temperatures and skyrocketing demand increased strain on the grid, power transmission utilities were ordered by ERCOT to preemptively cut power to homes and businesses to avoid a total collapse. But that, in some cases, shut off the fuel supply for power plants.

“Keeping the power on is the best winterization tool we have,” Staples said.

The Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the state’s massive oil and gas industry, last week finalized a new rule that will ensure gas producers likely won’t get their electricity cut off during a future “energy emergency” such as a winter storm.

But the agency has not yet crafted weatherization rules for the industry.

A committee created by lawmakers in the spring has until September 2022 to identify and map the state’s natural gas infrastructure. Then, the Railroad Commission will draft its weatherization rules.

ERCOT inspecting power plants for winter preparations

Meanwhile, Texas electricity regulators said they will inspect more than 300 power generation facilities this month to confirm weatherization upgrades have been made.

The Public Utility Commission on Wednesday said eight companies failed to file winter weather readiness reports by a Dec. 1 deadline. The 13 generation facilities belonging to those eight companies make up less than 1% of the state’s total power generation, the agency said. The companies can appeal the violations.

The PUC also recently tried to ensure companies don’t have to pay exorbitant prices for power during a weather emergency. February’s storm was one of the most expensive disasters in state history because of spikes in wholesale power prices and natural gas prices. Electricity regulators set power prices at the maximum rate — $9,000 per megawatt-hour — for several days in hopes that market dynamics would encourage more electricity to be supplied.

The agency is lowering the market price cap from $9,000 per megawatt-hour to $5,000 per megawatt-hour.

As winter approaches, climate experts say while it’s always possible that another severe winter storm could occur, it’s unlikely at the moment. The current configuration of the polar vortex is quite strong, trapping cold air far north. At the same time, La Niña conditions have continued this winter, which generally means mild conditions in Texas, and climate change has increased average temperatures across the globe.

“It doesn’t mean [a severe winter storm] can’t happen again,” said Jason Furtado, an associate professor in the School of Meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. “It’s just that there are a couple of things working against that.”

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
City
Energy, TX
City
Austin, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Small Wyoming city to go nuclear with Bill Gates-backed novel reactor

Things could be looking up for Kemmerer, a small city in Wyoming in the northwestern US, where the mainstay, coal, is on its way out. The coal power station in this community of some 2,600 people is set to close in 2025, but last month the Bill Gates-founded nuclear development company, TerraPower, announced that it had settled on Kemmerer as the preferred site for its multi-billion-dollar Natrium reactor demonstration project, the building of which, over the next seven years, will employ around 2,000 construction workers at project peak.
WYOMING STATE
Houston Chronicle

Tomlinson: How to fix the Texas power grid in 5 difficult steps

Many Texans remain traumatized by the February Freeze and blackouts, which got me thinking about what I would do to improve the electricity and natural gas networks if I were king for a day. My immodest proposal is constrained only by scientific, technological and economic realities, not conventional or political...
TEXAS STATE
CleanTechnica

It’s Time For Biden’s New Energy Division To Reject Fossil Fuels

The late November news out of the White House was filled with pomp and promise. A new energy division within the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) would contribute to climate change policy, and Sally Benson, a prominent energy expert out of Stanford, would take on the role of deputy director for energy and chief strategist for the energy transition at OSTP. This lead author on global climate policy would assist the Biden administration to achieve targets of a 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gases from 2005 levels by 2030, a carbon pollution-free electricity system by 2035, and a net-zero emissions economy no later than 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Staples
defendernetwork.com

Texas electricity regulators say winter blackouts are possible

Ten months after a devastating winter storm crashed the state’s electrical grid, the majority of electric generation facilities have made the changes needed to protect their infrastructure from extreme cold, Texas electricity regulators said Friday in their first status report on power companies’ preparations. While more than 70%...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Power Grid#Power Plants#Infrastructure#Texans
NBC Connecticut

Grid Operator Warns of Winter Power Outages

If New England has a prolonged cold snap this winter, the operator of the electric grid warned they may have to shut off the power to homes and businesses. “NOAA is predicting better than average temperatures so things are looking good for this winter, if it’s a mild season we should be fine,” ISO New England President and CEO Gordon Van Welie said.
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Analysis: Texas’ electric grid is half-ready for another winter freeze

Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, click on the play button below. You never hear politicians promise that hurricanes and tornadoes won’t hurt you, that you won’t get wet (or flooded) when it rains, that protracted heat waves won’t endanger anyone or that urban fires are no threat during droughts.
TEXAS STATE
energynews.us

Winter is coming. Is Texas ready?

GRID: Texas regulators seek to assure residents that the grid is prepared for winter after February’s near-collapse, but energy experts remain concerned that vulnerabilities still exist. (Houston Chronicle, Spectrum News) ALSO: Months of investigation by Oklahoma failed to find price gouging or other illegal activity when natural gas prices...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Oil and gas producers show how they are ‘winter ready’

The temperatures were mild Wednesday, but the freezing temperatures of February’s Winter Storm Uri were not far from the thoughts of Texas oil and gas operators and electric grid operators. In the aftermath of Uri’s impact on the state’s energy industry – from the wellhead to the light switch...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
wkzo.com

Texas says 8 power generators violate winter readiness rules

(Reuters) – The Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas said eight power generating companies failed to file winter readiness reports by the Dec. 1 deadline, violating rules adopted to avoid blackouts and other energy emergencies like last winter’s February freeze. The move on Wednesday was the latest in...
TEXAS STATE
cbs19.tv

Texas energy officials pledge 'the lights will stay on' this winter

AUSTIN, Texas — State energy officials on Wednesday said the Texas power grid is stronger and more reliable this winter than ever before, with the top public utility regulator repeatedly pledging “the lights will stay on.”. In a joint news conference, the heads of the Public Utility Commission...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

ERCOT, PUC say changes to power grid will keep lights on this winter

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The leader of the state’s public utility commission says the lights will stay on this winter as a result of changes made to the state’s power grid. On Wednesday morning, Texas PUC Chairman Peter Lake and interim ERCOT CEO Brad Jones joined together for a news conference in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy