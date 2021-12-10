F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton quicker than Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi second practice

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head into the final Formula One weekend level on points at the top of the drivers’ standings, with the Dutch racer set to win if neither finish on account of more race wins this season. The big hope for fans though is that both go the distance in another thrilling race, with this year’s title fight being one of the most dramatic in the sport’s history.

Fans were boosted by the news that Channel 4 will be showing the race in Abu Dhabu free-to-air , which F1 president Stefano Domenicali called a “thrilling finale to this epic season”. Verstappen set the benchmark in the first practice run around the Yas Marina Circuit on Friday before Hamilton set the time to beat in the second session later in the afternoon.

Qualifying on Saturday will decide who will start on pole position before the race on Sunday, which should prove to be one of the most must-see sporting events in recent memory. Follow all the latest news and updates below.