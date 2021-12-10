ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

By Alex Veiga 
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology companies led a rally on Wall Street that powered the S&P 500 to an all-time high and gave the index its best weekly gain since February. The S&P 500 rose 1%, enough to recoup its losses from a day earlier. The benchmark index closed higher four of the last five...

MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.43% to $43.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.75 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rose 2.50% to $3,466.30 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $306.78 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
STOCKS

