INVESTIGATION: How the QC compares to state statistics surrounding Domestic Violence

A state-funded grant is helping Whitfield County’s Domestic Violence Court lead the charge in protecting victims and holding offenders accountable in Georgia. The court, created in 2014 by Judge Cindy Morris with help from the District Attorney’s office, had no official funding source in its first seven years. The grant will provide $167,000 per year over the next three years according to Court Coordinator Laura Mares.
Utah does not have a complete and accurate idea of how prevalent domestic violence is in the state. And that makes it harder to find real solutions and to help Utahns living through it, an advocate said. “Without this data, our responses aren’t as informed,” said Liz Sollis, Utah Domestic...
MARION COUNTY, Mo. — Domestic violence is now one of the leading causes of arrests in at least one Tri-State county. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn has worked in law enforcement for 32 years. He's seen some pretty big changes within the past year. One current trend - domestic violence...
PRINCETON, Illinois — We are getting a closer look at the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on victims of domestic violence. Prior to the pandemic, 1-in-3 women and 1-in-4 men said they experienced some sort of physical violence from an intimate partner. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner.
According to the California Department of Justice, San Benito County law enforcement agencies responded to 192 calls related to domestic violence in 2020. This equates to 3.7 calls a week. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence describes domestic violence as, “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Safe Berks is getting some help in its efforts to combat domestic violence against women. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has awarded a $375,000 grant to Safe Berks through the STOP Violence Against Women statewide grant funding program. "Tragically, incidences of domestic violence against...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local organization that helps domestic violence victims is seeing higher demand for assistance this year. Penelope House, which helps domestic violence victims in Mobile, Washington, Clarke, and Choctaw counties, says there’s been a drastic increase in domestic violence cases since 2019. In 2020, The Penelope House helped more than 11,000 victims. […]
A 44-year-old Anne Arundel County man reportedly guns down his ex-girlfriend in her home in South Baltimore on Saturday before driving to Columbia to fatally shoot his ex-wife streaming a portion of his rampage on Facebook Live. Just two days later, Baltimore County police are called to a home in Timonium where an estranged married couple is found dead, the 49-year-old husband having returned ...
A Florida Keys elected official was arrested Tuesday night in Hialeah on a charge of domestic violence battery after his wife told police he struck her in the face with an empty pill bottle he threw during a rage. Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez was jailed at the Miami-Dade Detention...
Donya Buchanan, director of domestic violence and visitation services at Safer Futures, Portage County's domestic violence shelter, is using her knowledge and advocacy to lead a state agency. Buchanan has been named to lead the board of directors for the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, a statewide coalition of 75 domestic...
Editor’s Note: This article was written on account of a domestic abuse victim who wishes to remain anonymous for their safety. For the past two years, Jill (not her real name) has been living in a constant state of fear. Jill has been forced to live a life shadowed by a mad man.
FOLEY, Ala. — Police in Foley are looking for a man who they say threatened his girlfriend with a shotgun. 20-year-old Dylan Bradley is on the run tonight after leading police on a chase and a two-hour search last night. Despite a protective abuse order police are very concerned about...
An Evansville woman's death in an apparent murder-suicide raises questions about whether victims of domestic violence should be able to impede authorities from bringing charges against their abuser. In the weeks leading up to 34-year-old Rachael Feazell's death at the hands of Ryan Hopkins, police were aware of at least...
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are accepting donated items for domestic violence survivors until December 19 to give back this holiday season. Donations for Operation Christmas can be taken to the Virginia State Police Division VI Headquarters: 3775 W. Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Items accepted include:. ●...
A Cortez man who pleaded guilty to beating up his girlfriend a second time was sentenced again to the maximum sentence in Montezuma County Court. Harry Lee Bylilly, 48, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to an amended count of menacing as an act of domestic violence, a Class 5 felony, said Assistant District Attorney Will Furse.
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies arrested and charged a man with aggravated domestic violence, burglary, and kidnapping Thursday. Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at apartment 26 in Village Square Apartments. Once there, deputies say they noticed a back door had been kicked in, and there...
The tragic story of Aisha Fraser floats on as a cautionary tale and call to action on domestic violence for the Ohio legislature, though the bill holding her name has had an uphill battle toward passage. State Rep. Janine Boyd, D-Cleveland Heights, has carried Fraser’s story with her through multiple...
A Louisiana board on Wednesday granted parole to Henry Montgomery, whose Supreme Court case was instrumental in making freedom possible for hundreds of people sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole when they were juveniles. Montgomery, 75, was convicted in the 1963 killing of East Baton Rouge...
