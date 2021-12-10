ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Column-Ghost of Christmas Past warns of consensus trap: Mike Dolan

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The Ghost of Christmas Past – a spectral warning from yesteryear in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol – may need to be invoked by some investors to parse the spooks of the year ahead. Understanding properly what went wrong with some the...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Column: More urgent Fed may kibosh dollar forecasts yet again :Mike Dolan

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - It's usually better for the dollar for the Fed to travel than arrive. So the sooner the U.S. Federal Reserve pulls the trigger on what would be the first of a new cycle of interest rate hikes, only the fifth bout of multiple rate rises over the past 30 years, the more it will test the durability of the dollar's surprising strength.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold settles at a nearly 2-week low ahead of this week’s Fed decision

Gold futures declined Tuesday, with prices marking their lowest finish in nearly two weeks. Investors braced for the outcome of meetings among central bankers this week, headlined by the Federal Reserve, which could catalyze moves in precious metals. The Fed will end its two-day, monetary-policy meeting on Wednesday and Chairman...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dickens
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Inflation#Equity Markets#Reuters#Democrats#Wall St#European#Msci#Fed#Bank Of America#Bofa
MarketWatch

Dollar rises versus rivals after Fed speeds tapering process

The U.S. dollar strengthened versus major rivals Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, moved to accelerate the wind-down of its monthly bond purchases, putting them on track to finish by March. The move is also seen clearing the way for rate increases, with policy makers penciling in three hikes by the end of 2022, according to the so-called dot plot. The euro was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.1235, after trading around $1.1259 ahead of the policy announcement. The greenback traded at 114.19 Japanese yen, up 0.4% on the day and compared with 113.91 yen ahead of the statement. The British pound fetched $1.3203, down 0.2% onthe day and down from $1.3216 from earlier in the session.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Column: Junk bond jolt marks time on strangely serene year: Mike Dolan

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - If financial volatility at large is finally being uncorked, the most cossetted assets may be jolted from their slumber. For most of the 20 months since the pandemic hit, financial assets have been buoyed by waves of government and central bank intervention designed to protect workers and businesses while authorities suspended economic activity to suppress the virus.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy