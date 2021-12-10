ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The UK’s most misunderstood road signs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all, everyone has to learn them to pass their driving test. But some of us become rusty, and some of...

Sunderland Echo

Kent Tops List of The UK's Most Dangerous Region for Drivers in December

On average, an estimated 11,500 accidents will occur on UK roads during the month of December, making it one of the most dangerous times for drivers on the roads. The majority of this will occur on Thursday and Friday evenings between 4pm and 8pm as Brits make their way home for Christmas.
TRAFFIC
Bakery and Snacks

How can we get young drivers back on the UK’s roads?

While there has been a 40% recovery in the number of drivers in the UK, a loss of 9,000 HGV drivers in the same period reflects ‘a leaky bucket scenario’, writes Paul Empson, GM of Bakers Basco. After many months of doom and gloom around the national driver...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Manchester crowned UK’s most generous area in 2021 by GoFundMe

The report also revealed that the UK was the fourth most generous nation in the world. Manchester has topped a list of the areas of the UK that are most generous in making donations. Figures released by the fundraising website GoFundMe to the PA news agency show the number of...
CHARITIES
Green Car Reports

Mazda rolls out hybrids with “full self-charging” spin

Mazda this past week revealed a hybrid version of its Mazda 2 hatchback for Europe, with what’s under the hood billed as “full self-charging.”. Confused? What the Mazda 2 Hybrid has is an application of Toyota’s familiar hybrid system, as already offered in the closely related Yaris Hybrid—neither of which are currently offered in the U.S.
CARS
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Knackered’ postman who left woman, 72, in snow after fall is sacked by Royal Mail

A postman who told an elderly woman that he was too “knackered” to help her up after she fell over on ice has reportedly been sacked by Royal Mail.Thomas McCafferty ignored Patricia Stewart’s pleas for help and left her lying on her doorstep after she slipped on ice in Scotland, last February.Video footage captured by Ms Stewart’s neighbour’s doorbell camera shows the postman talking to the 72-year-old, who can be seen lying on the ground in front of her house.Asked to help, the Royal Mail worker can be heard saying: “I can’t help pal, I’m knackered. Absolutely knackered.”The pensioner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
U.K.
Sunderland Echo

The Most Christmassy Places In the UK Revealed

New research has revealed the best UK cities for a festive experience. This was conducted by Forbes Advisor -a financial guidance and comparison site. Based on this, each location was given a 'Christmas rating' out of 100. Birmingham came in joint place with Glasgow with a score of 64. London...
U.K.
Sunderland Echo

UK's Most Popular Christmas Market in 2021

Research from Coffee Friend shows Manchester is the most searched for place for festive fun this winter. The 25 most popular Christmas markets across the UK have been unveiled- with Manchester coming out on top. New research conducted by UK Coffee retailer Coffee Friend found there has been 126,700 searches...
ECONOMY
BBC

Conservative Christmas party was unacceptable, says Grant Shapps

A party held at Conservative headquarters in London last year in breach of Covid rules was "unacceptable", a minister has said. Grant Shapps said the Tories had disciplined four staff members and warned further action could be taken. The party was organised by the team of Shaun Bailey, who at...
U.K.
theregister.com

Shocking: UK electricity tariffs are among world's most expensive

In a surprise to no bill-payers in the UK, except perhaps those huddling in homes without power for days on end, Blighty has some of the most expensive electricity in the world. The findings, from research undertaken by comparison site cable.co.uk, were pulled from six months of looking at 3,883...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

HS2 signs £2bn deal for UK’s fastest trains

HS2 has signed a £2 billion contract with manufacturers Hitachi and Alstom to build the fastest trains ever produced in the UK.The 225mph rolling stock will start off at Hitachi’s plant in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham before being finished and tested at Alstom’s sites in Derby and Crewe.The deal to build a fleet of 54 high-speed trains will support 2,500 jobs across the UK.Major boost for UK train-building as HS2’s state-of-the-art fleet of 225mph (360km/h) high speed trains will be built by Alstom and Hitachi Rail at their factories in County Durham, Derby and Crewe. pic.twitter.com/9xil2ThtxC— HS2 Ltd (@HS2ltd)...
TRAFFIC
thepaypers.com

Singapore and UK sign MoUs

Singapore and the UK have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in the areas of Digital Trade Facilitation, Digital Identities, and Cyber Security between the two governments. The MOUs will support opportunities to grow the digital delivery of cross-border services between Singapore and the UK, provide a basis for working...
WORLD
News - What Car?

Fiat 500 Cabrio long-term test review

Is a convertible electric car a viable proposition or too much of a compromise? We're finding out by living with the Fiat 500 Cabrio... The car Fiat 500 Cabrio Icon Run by Claire Evans, consumer editor. Why it’s here The Fiat 500 is our 2021 Convertible Car of the Year,...
CARS
The Independent

Sadiq Khan unveils plan to raise council tax in London due to TfL’s finances

Plans to raise council tax in London by around £20 a year because the Government is “refusing to properly fund” public transport in the capital have been announced by mayor Sadiq Khan He declared that the increase is “not something I want to do” but claimed he is being “forced down this route” due to the lack of a long-term funding deal in relation to Transport for London (TfL).The Department for Transport (DfT) has previously insisted it has “repeatedly shown its commitment” to supporting TfL during the pandemic by providing “more than £4 billion in emergency funding”.Ministers are effectively holding...
ECONOMY
News - What Car?

November 2021 new van sales revealed: who were the winners and losers?

November 2021 was a record month for van sales, but semiconductor shortages dampened growth... The number of Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales, including vans, was higher in November 2021 than in any previous year. In total, 9.7% more LCVs were sold compared with the same month in 2020, with 31,320...
ECONOMY
News - What Car?

2022 What Car? Car of the Year Awards: The Contenders

What Car? has unveiled the long list of models in contention for its highly anticipated Car of the Year Awards 2022, held in association with MotorEasy. The event, from Britain’s leading consumer champion and car buying platform, will see the best cars in 21 categories named. A What Car? Award is one of the most sought-after accolades in the automotive industry.
CARS

